Gonna Need That New Ford Ranger Raptor in the States Stat

The Ranger Raptor is coming to bash jumps and chew bubblegum

Photo: Ford

Ford this week revealed the all-new Ranger Raptor for the European market, and it’s tight. With three I’s and four G’s like my man from Gem and Jam said. And while the Ranger Raptor is definitely tiiigggght, it’ll be even tiiigggghter if Ford brings this beast to America.

New Ranger Raptor swaps in twin-turbo V6

About 3.5 years back, Ford’s current vice president of Global Product Development Operations & Vehicle Programs, Trevor Worthington, shot down the idea of doing a Ranger Raptor with a V6. Worthington told CarAdvice at the time that there’d be no reason to drop a V6 in the Ranger Raptor because “it’d be like turning up with something that people wouldn’t even consider buying.” Says him, anyway.

Maybe this is a case of the pandemic changing hearts and minds or something, because the tune has very much changed. And it sounds like the beastly growl of an all-new twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6. Because that’s now the standard for the Ranger Raptor, y’all.

This twin-turbo features a compacted graphite-iron cylinder block that’s 75 percent stronger and stiffer than typical iron blocks. It uses anti-lag tech carried over from the GT and Focus ST to keep the new Ranger Raptor ripping in Baja mode, engaging the turbochargers for a full three seconds after easing off the throttle.

Well, hello there

Photo: Ford

So what kinda numbers are we talking? This twin-turbo makes 284 horsepower and 362 lb-ft of torque, which is a pretty nice bump from the previous generation’s bi-turbo diesel and its 210 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque.

“The 3.0-liter engine brings a different dynamic to the Ranger Raptor that will satisfy even the most hardcore performance enthusiast,” said Dave Burn, the Ford Performance chief program engineer over the Ranger Raptor. “The acceleration and raw performance of the new powertrain leave you grinning from ear-to-ear.”

Musta put a smile on someone’s mug for this about-face. You love to see it.

New Ranger Raptor gets full-time 4WD

Also new to the next-generation Ford Ranger Raptor is full-time four-wheel drive and an electronically controlled on-demand two-speed transfer case. Pair that with locking front and rear differentials, next-gen FOX 2.5-inch Live Valve shocks filled with oil infused with Teflon, and a beefier front bash plate? That’s the business.

When things get serious, the Ranger Raptor gets seven driver modes, including Sand, Mud/Ruts, and Baja settings. Burn calls Baja mode “the ultimate expression of the high-speed off‑road capability … a feature at the core of what the Ranger Raptor customer expects.” The new Ford Ranger Raptor also adds Trail Control, which keeps the truck churning forward when the going gets thick. Like thicker than a bowl of oatmeal.

Looking a wee bit good here

Photo: Ford

And on top of all that, this thing looks like what you’d expect from a Raptor. It’s muscular, intimidating, brash, confident, and more than a little sexy. You’ve got those big FORD letters on the grille, Raptor-exclusive all-terrain performance tires, and available Code Orange exterior color. Inside, you’ve got Code Orange accents and ambient lighting, all-new sports seats inspired by jet fighters, and SYNC 4A with a 21-inch touch screen.

Deliveries of the Ford Ranger Raptor should get underway across Europe this summer. Ford is expected to localize production of the next-gen Ranger in the states for the 2024 model year, and if there’s any hope for anything in this bleak existence, that’ll also mean the Ranger Raptor finds its way to America as well.