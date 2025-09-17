Bugatti’s La Voiture Noire, the Most Expensive Car in History, Quietly Changes Hands for $18 Million— Who’s the Buyer?

This unique hypercar, inspired by the legendary Type 57 SC Atlantic, has remained shrouded in mystery since its reveal. The identity of its buyer was never confirmed, further fueling the intrigue surrounding the vehicle. Now, with the car quietly entering the resale market, speculation returns—though the details will likely remain just as secretive.

Originally revealed as a one-off variation of the Bugatti Chiron, La Voiture Noire captivated both automotive collectors and the public with its striking design and astronomical price tag. Only one model was ever produced, reportedly sold for 15.9 million euros—then the highest price ever paid for a new car. Now, six years later, the hypercar is back in the spotlight, but not much more is known than when it first appeared.

Hidden Identity, Discreet Sale

The car’s seller has gone to great lengths to maintain anonymity. Despite being in possession of a vehicle that is instantly recognizable, the owner has managed to avoid the spotlight entirely. The sale is now being handled by SBX Cars, a private platform operated by Supercar Blondie and a service that describes its process as “private and discreet,” offering eligible buyers a confidential route to ownership.

There is no public auction, no open bidding, and no disclosed price. Interested parties must register through SBX Cars’ online platform, submitting personal details and awaiting further contact. Only individuals who pass a vetting process will be invited to participate in the auction.

While Bugatti never disclosed the buyer’s identity, several rumors swirled in the aftermath of the car’s reveal. Among the speculated names were Ferdinand Piëch, former chairman of the Volkswagen Group, and Cristiano Ronaldo. The latter theory, reported widely at the time, was later denied outright, leaving the car’s ownership status unresolved. Even now, with the vehicle up for resale, no additional clues have been offered.

According to CarBuzz, the sale is unlikely to set any new public records due to the private nature of the transaction and the confidential pricing terms. This means the world may never know how much the new buyer ends up paying—or who they are.

What Sets la Voiture Noire Apart

Unlike limited-run hypercars, La Voiture Noire stands entirely alone as a one-off. Built on the chassis of a Bugatti Chiron, it shares the same monstrous W16 engine delivering 1,479 horsepower and 1,180 lb-ft of torque. Mechanically, there are no deviations from the Chiron platform. What distinguishes it is the exterior: a bespoke body that echoes the lines of the Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic, with modernized elements.

Design cues include a central spine running the length of the vehicle and six exhaust outlets at the rear—an intentional nod to Bugatti’s storied past. It’s these flourishes, combined with its unrepeatable production run, that justified the car’s original $18 million price tag. The vehicle became, at the time of its delivery, the most expensive new car ever sold.

That record stood until 2021, when a Rolls-Royce Boat Tail reportedly acquired by Jay Z and Beyoncé claimed the title with a $28 million valuation, also reported by CarBuzz. Still, La Voiture Noire remains one of the most iconic recent examples of automotive craftsmanship and brand prestige.

Elusive Ownership Continues to Fascinate

The mystery of the car’s first owner continues to fuel discussion within car enthusiast circles. Bugatti’s decision to withhold the buyer’s identity at the time of the original sale added a layer of mythology to the vehicle. That aura persists now, with the car entering a second, equally secretive transaction.

No details have emerged about the current condition of the car or its mileage. There is no public listing with specifications or photos beyond what Bugatti released during its original debut. This minimalism appears intentional and consistent with the privacy-minded approach adopted by both the seller and the auction house.

While some high-profile sales generate excitement through transparency and media coverage, this one is operating at the opposite extreme. The buzz around the car is not about bidding wars or speculation over value, but about what remains unknown. Once again, La Voiture Noire is making headlines not for how loudly it’s promoted, but for how quietly it changes hands.