Cadillac Announces the First-Ever, All-Electric ESCALADE IQ

All we get for now is this teaser image of the new EV’s badge

Photo: Cadillac

When most people think about electric vehicles, they either consider small cars like the Prius Prime or compact to mid-size SUVs. But Cadillac is taking electrification one step further and extending its EV lineup beyond the LYRIQ with the first-ever, all-electric Cadillac ESCALADE IQ — soon to be one of the largest electric SUVs available on the market.

The Escalade is somewhat of a more luxurious cousin of the Chevy Suburban. But while Chevrolet is focusing on electrifying smaller SUVs like the Blazer and Equinox, Cadillac will be offering its most lavish vehicle as an EV. Per the official release, the new ESCALADE IQ “promises the same commitment to craftsmanship, technology and performance that has helped the Escalade nameplate dominate the large luxury SUV segment for the last 20 years.”

This isn’t the first time Cadillac has elevated the already impressive Escalade. Around this time last year, the brand debuted the Escalade-V — the industry’s most powerful full-size SUV with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 rated at 682 horsepower. That performance-based Escalade joined the ranks of cars in the V-series lineup, but the ESCALADE IQ joins just one other electric vehicle from Cadillac: the LYRIQ.

The ESCALADE IQ joins the LYRIQ (pictured) in the Cadillac EV lineup

Photo: Cadillac

There’s no doubt that Cadillac will likely implement many of the same futuristic stylings on the ESCALADE IQ that we’ve seen on the LYRIQ, such as slimline LED lighting and perhaps a full-glass panoramic roof. But where the ESCALADE IQ is expected to excel is in its cabin, which — if similar to the standard Escalade — will boast room for up to seven compared to the LYRIQ’s five.

Now, you might be saying, “But what about the Cadillac Celestiq?” Yes, Cadillac did introduce the Celestiq show car last year. However, that vehicle is only available by direct inquiry and very few will actually get to own this near $300,000 rarity. I’m sure there will be connections design-wise with the ESCALADE IQ, but for now, I’m excluding it from the Cadillac EV lineup for the sake of practicality.

What’s most intriguing about this new Cadillac EV is its name. ESCALADE IQ is supposedly focused on “introducing a different type of EV to the market,” with the IQ designation first debuting on the LYRIQ. While you can get your hands on a LYRIQ right now, the Cadillac ESCALADE IQ is set to be revealed fully later this year.