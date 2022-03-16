Cadillac to Host Its Annual Oscars Pre-Party on March 24
For the past eight years, Cadillac has partnered with the Academy Awards. This includes exclusive events as well as TV spots during the show’s broadcast. For the ninth and current year of the partnership, we have yet to learn of any upcoming campaigns. However, Cadillac will host its annual Oscars pre-party on March 24 in Los Angeles.
The Academy Awards pre-party brings together a variety of A-list guests to celebrate their achievements and showcase some of the latest Cadillac vehicles. In previous years, celebrity guests were chauffeured to the Chateau Marmont in Cadillac vehicles, so there’s a high likelihood that this trend will continue with vehicles like the Escalade and possibly the all-new Lyriq.
Along with bringing together talented creatives from the film world, Cadillac has utilized this Oscars partnership to show off its cutting-edge vehicles. Last year, during the 92nd Academy Awards, the Lyriq EV was featured in a spot called, “Lighting the Way.” The campaign also starred Oscar-winning actress and Cadillac spokesperson Regina King as the narrator.
King also starred visually in the previous year’s ad campaign in 2020, titled “Make Your Way,” as she stepped out of the Escalade at an awards show. Other more recent Academy Award Cadillac campaigns include the XT4 preview in 2018, a SuperCruise spotlight (also in 2018), and the then all-new Cadillac XT6 in 2019.
As the official vehicle sponsor of the Academy Awards, Cadillac positions itself in an exclusive spot for reaching a large audience. Even with lower ratings in recent years, the broadcast still ranks second in global viewership, which is second only to the Super Bowl. That results in a lot of social media chatter for the brand.
