Canadian Nissan Rogue Set to Gain Turbo Engine

Photo: Nissan

Ever wanted a little more efficiency from your Nissan Rogue? Well, it seems that there’s a new three-cylinder turbo engine in the works for the popular crossover. And according to Nissan Canada, it’s not the only model that’s about to go turbo. Here’s what we know so far.

Fewer stops at the pump

Photo: Nissan

According to EPA estimates, this upcoming three-cylinder dynamo will deliver 30 mpg under city driving conditions, 37 mpg on the highways, and up to 33 mpg combined when equipped with front-wheel drive at the base trim level. With all-wheel drive, the figures stay the same, but with a slight decrease in highway fuel economy — it’ll get 36 mpg instead of 37. On higher (and heavier) trims equipped with all-wheel drive, these figures drop to 29 mpg city, 35 mpg on the highway, and 32 mpg combined.

Here’s how the other Rogue engine stacks up, for comparison purposes. At the base trim level, the current four-cylinder Rogue offers 27 mpg in the city, 35 mpg on the highway, and 30 mpg combined. With AWD and a higher trim level, those figures drop to 25 mpg on the city streets, 32 mpg when cruising on the highway, and 28 mpg combined.

Currently, nothing is known about its power output.

So, where else will we see this efficient turbo mill? It’s too soon to tell, but it seems that Nissan has plans to explore its options. In response to an inquiry by CarScoops, Nissan Canada stated, “We are planning a small pilot program with a potential new powertrain, utilizing the 2021 Nissan Rogue.”

It’s expected that the turbo-powered mill will make its way to the rest of the North American market.

About the 2021 Nissan Rogue

2021 Nissan Rogue

Photo: Nissan

The Nissan Rogue was fully redesigned for the latest model year. Its updates include an available motion-activated tailgate, class-exclusive Tri-Zone Climate Control, and a newly available wireless smartphone charger. It also offers new available ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link, a driver-assist tech tool that allows for the intelligent cruise control feature to reduce speed based on upcoming curves and junctions on the highway.

The 2021 Rogue is currently available, but no release date has been given for the new powertrain.