Driving in Hot Weather? Pack These Car Emergency Kit Items

Whether you’re driving in normal summer temperatures or an extreme heat wave, a breakdown or other vehicular emergency can be especially dangerous when the weather is hot. Although there are plenty of precautions you can take to promote safe and reliable performance in sizzling conditions, you also need to be prepared for the worst. Stocking your vehicle’s emergency kit with these extra items will improve your peace of mind — and protect your wellbeing if you end up stranded alongside the road.

Water

Keeping water in your car year-round is a good idea, but it’s especially vital in hot weather to help you stave off dehydration. Keep at least a gallon per passenger on hand, and be sure to swap out your supply with fresh water if it’s been sitting in your vehicle for several months or more.

Sunscreen

Having high-SPF sunscreen on hand during summer travel can help to prevent or mitigate serious sunburns when you’re stuck by the side of the road — especially if you have to leave your vehicle and walk to get help.

A hat

To ensure even more protection from the sun’s rays, stash a baseball cap or wide-brimmed hat in your car emergency kit. And of course, a hat will also come in handy if it rains.

Insect repellent

In some parts of the United States, summer means swarms of mosquitos and other annoying insects. Adding insect repellent to your car emergency kit will keep the bugs at bay and make the wait for assistance much more bearable.

A blanket

You might not think a blanket is necessary for summer car emergencies, but it could help provide shade from the sun or protection from plunging overnight temperatures. You could also use it as a surface to sit on or place it atop the hot pavement to protect yourself while changing a tire.

Shaded and insulated storage

Whenever possible, store your emergency kit in a shaded space and an insulated container to protect it from heat and sun inside your car — especially if you’ve packed perishable items.

Other emergency items

There are many items you’ll want to keep packed in your car’s emergency kit no matter the season. A first aid kit, jumper cables, tools, a flashlight, flares or reflective triangles, snacks, and an extra phone charger will keep you prepared for breakdowns whether conditions are hot, cold, or somewhere in between.