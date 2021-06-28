No Comments

Catch Infiniti’s New Short, “Conquer Life in Style” with Kate Hudson

Photo: Infiniti

Instead of revealing its latest model at a live event or automotive exhibition, Infiniti opted to debut the all-new 2022 QX60 in a branded short film entitled “Conquer Life in Style,” starring Golden Globe-winning actress and Academy Award nominee Kate Hudson.

Conquer Life in Style

The short film showcases a stylized version of Kate’s busy (but still pretty darn glamorous) lifestyle, from managing her appointments and morning yoga workouts to making breakfast for her kids and commuting around town. As she goes about her day, she demonstrates its many new and improved features. You’ll get to see her check out the hands-free, kick-activated liftgate, relax with its heated and cooled ergonomic zero-gravity front seats with massaging functionality, and show off its 12.3-inch infotainment center display.

“Kate is a natural fit to bring to life the qualities of our target customer for QX60,” stated Phil York, General Manager INFINITI Global Brand and Marketing. “Her life is in constant motion — running a business and a family — and she does it all with grace. Our customers are busy people, and we are able to speak to them with support from partners like Kate.”

On top of showing off the new SUV, Infiniti fans will appreciate a few cameos from the company’s higher ups. Keep your eyes peeled for Chief Product Specialist Eric Rigaux, Infiniti Chairman and President Peyman Kargar, and automobile designer Alfonso Albaisa.

Made in Tennessee

Photo: Infiniti

The 2022 will be assembled right here in the United States, as the automaker’s plant in Smyrna, Tennessee. Since 1983, the Smyrna plant has been producing Nissan and Infiniti models for North American drivers, and it’s been producing the QX60 (and its predecessor, the JX35) since 2012. Currently, the plant employs 6,700 workers, who craft 640,000 vehicles every year.

The 2022 Infiniti QX60 is expected to hit the market in late 2021.