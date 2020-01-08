No Comments

Chevrolet Sales Fall 6.1 Percent in Fourth Quarter

The redesigned Silverado HD was one of the few Chevrolet models to see sales gains in the fourth quarter

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet experienced a tough fourth quarter for sales in 2019, posting numbers that lagged 6.1 percent behind the same period in 2018.

In total, Chevrolet moved 499,404 units for the fourth quarter, compared with 531,985 units over the same stretch last year.

At least some of Chevrolet’s drop-off for the quarter can be explained by a GM-wide strike that shut down production for 40 days in September and October. Because of this, dealerships faced supply shortages for an array of in-demand models.

Several of Chevrolet’s most popular vehicles posted sales declines for the quarter. The Equinox compact SUV was down 6.3 percent with 92,092 units sold. The Traverse midsize SUV was down even more, selling 33,631 units for a 14.9 percent drop.

Year-over-year sales were down in the fourth quarter for the Chevrolet Equinox

Photo: Chevrolet

The brand’s two biggest SUVs, the Tahoe and the Suburban, lost ground as well, with sales down 14.6 percent and 32.6 percent respectively. And on the other end of the fuel-efficiency spectrum, sales for the all-electric Bolt plummeted 46.8 percent.

Chevrolet’s perennial bestselling vehicle, the Silverado 1500 truck, wasn’t immune from losses either. The model sold 124,619 units but was down 1.8 percent.

Fortunately, the brand did have some sales success stories to point to for the quarter. The recently redesigned Silverado HD lineup saw a 7.3 percent increase with 36,704 units sold. The Trax compact SUV continued to thrive, selling 33,039 units for a whopping 47.6 percent gain.

Chevrolet’s smallest cars showed signs of life, too: the Sonic was up 20.8 percent with 3,339 sales, while the pint-sized Spark hatchback sold 11,016 units for an impressive 112.9 percent increase.

