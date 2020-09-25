No Comments

Chevy Spark Had 30 Percent Sales Growth in August 2020

The 2020 Chevrolet Spark

Photo: Chevrolet

While many vehicles have had a decrease in sales due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Chevrolet Spark recently had an impressive increase in sales. In August 2020, the Spark had a 30 percent sales growth year over year.

An overview of the car’s sales

Throughout the third quarter of last year, General Motors sold 6,616 units of the Chevrolet Spark. On average, 2,205 units were sold each month. Based on this information, GM Authority estimates that about 2,866 units of the Spark were sold in August 2020, which would equate to a 30 percent sales growth year over year.

During the first nine months of 2019, Chevrolet Spark sales numbers hit 20,265. This was roughly a 10 percent increase year over year. In total, General Motors sold 31,281 units last year. If the subcompact car continues to perform well in 2020, it may surpass sales from 2019.

Features of the 2020 model

The 2020 Spark does not have any major differences from the 2019 model. However, the Spark Special Edition became available after the 2019 model was released. The Spark Special Edition has a more eye-catching look with black bowtie emblems, black daytime running lamp bezels, a two-tone painted roof, 15-inch black-painted alloy wheels, and a black-painted grille.

Each 2020 Spark model is available in 10 colors, including Orange Burst and Passion Fruit. The car’s small size makes it easy to drive around tight city streets, though it still offers up to 27.2 cubic feet of cargo volume for your groceries, shopping bags, and other items.

Chevrolet recently released the 2021 Spark, which has minor changes from the 2020 model. With both these models at dealerships, it will be intriguing to see how if Spark sales continue to increase.