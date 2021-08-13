No Comments

China’s Buick GL8 Avenir Gets Hybrid Tech for 2022

Photo: Buick

The GL8 Avenir, an upscale minivan that Buick sells in China, will receive hybrid technology and an array of other upgrades for the 2022 model year.

Highlights include an economical 48-volt mild hybrid powertrain, new interior and exterior colors, and a redesigned infotainment system.

“With enhanced styling and technology, the 2022 GL8 Avenir not only provides better fuel efficiency but also a more luxurious and intelligent in-vehicle experience,” said Molly Peck, SAIC-GM’s executive director of Buick sales and marketing.

2022 Buick GL8 Avenir upgrades

The new mild hybrid system is expected to boost the GL8 Avenir’s fuel efficiency by about 6 percent. Its components include a 48-volt electric motor, 48-volt battery, hybrid control unit, and power management module. These work in tandem with a 2.0-liter turbo engine and a nine-speed automatic transmission to provide more responsive and sustainable performance, helped along by key hybrid capabilities like regenerative braking and e-idling.

Photo: Buick

Buick has also loaded up the GL8 Avenir with fresh amenities and options for the new model year. Some models will be available with a limited-edition Pearl White paint job. There’s also an optional Bordeaux Red and Jade White interior scheme. Another variant offers new dark blue carpeting to match a Whisper Beige cabin and Imperial Blue paint.

The interior of the GL8 Avenir has been enhanced with more storage, more USB charging ports, wider headrests and armrests, and soundproof glass. Third-row passengers can take advantage of new reading lights.

The GL8 Avenir’s new Buick eConnect infotainment system features a redesigned user interface, connected navigation, an air quality monitor, and more in-vehicle apps. The GL8 Avenir also comes with vehicle-to-everything, or V2X, capabilities. These can boost safety and traffic flow by communicating with traffic signals and other vehicles.

