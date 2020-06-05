No Comments

Consumer Reports Dubs the Camaro a Reliable Used Sports Car

This classy sports car has never been more affordable

Photo: Chevrolet

For auto enthusiasts who want the fun of a sports car without the price tag of the Corvette, the Chevrolet Camaro has always been an accessible alternative. The stylish vehicle remains a sophisticated option for drivers who want to save money while still enjoying the thrills a sports car has to offer. This also extends back into the vehicle’s past, with used Camaros offering an even more cost-effective way to drive in class. Consumer Reports agrees, and recently deemed the Camaro one of the most reliable used sports car buys out there.

Why the Camaro is a reliable used sports car

The Chevrolet Camaro that received this honor was the fifth-generation variant of the vehicle. Consumer Reports found the older Camaro to be one of the best and most reliable used sports car buys for under $25,000. This places it in the same category as the Ford Mustang GT, BMW 2 Series, Audi A5, and Mazda Miata, among others. According to Consumer Reports, this version of the Chevrolet Camaro “takes classic muscle car looks and sounds and injects them into a modern drivetrain and body,” and described its handling as a “taut and controlled ride.” In terms of individual trim levels, also noted was the “very quick” 6.2-liter LS3 V8-powered Camaro SS model, and its less powerful, 3.6-liter LFX V6 engine option was also described as delivering a “decent performance.”

According to Consumer Reports, the fifth-generation Chevrolet Camaro can be purchased for anywhere from $7,925 to $11,775. This price depends on such factors as the trim level, available options, overall condition, and mileage of the vehicle in question. For a classy sports car with a powerful engine and not-outdated technology, that’s not a bad deal.

If you’ve been itching to get behind the wheel of a stylish sports car, doing so might just be more affordable than you think.