Coolest Features on the Silverado ZR2 Bison
Chevrolet teamed up with American Expedition Vehicles to create the world’s first Silverado ZR2 Bison special edition model. This groundbreaking off-road-ready pickup truck features a range of exclusive features that let you get the most out of its rugged capabilities. Here’s a look at the highlights.
Maintain Your Truck: Tips for maintaining your truck’s air filter
Better bumpers
The Silverado ZR2 Bison sports AEV stamped steel front and rear bumpers. Crafted from high-quality powder-coated steel that’s 3 millimeters thick, these durable bumpers don heavy-duty recovery points and integrated step pads to make climbing up into the truck bed easier. Its black, integrated vertical tow hooks combine style and functionality. You can even outfit the front bumper with an available winch accessory.
Armored and ready for adventure
With five hot-stamped boron steel skid plates, you can traverse rough terrain knowing that your truck’s underbody is thoroughly armored. Chevrolet claims that this press-hardened steel is three-and-a-half times stronger than standard cold-stamped steel skid plates. So when you’re climbing over rocks, you won’t have to worry about damage to the fuel tank, transfer case, or differential.
Better geometry
Much like the standard Silverado ZR2, the Bison has a ground clearance of 11.2 inches. However, the Bison outclasses its sibling in terms of overlanding capabilities. The Bison’s angle of approach is 32.5 degrees, compared to the ZR2’s 31.8 degrees. Its angle of departure also boasts a minor improvement of 23.4 degrees, a bit better than the ZR2’s 23.3 degrees.
All the power of the ZR2
Since the Bison special edition is based on the Silverado ZR2, it boasts all of that trim level’s capabilities and more. It offers a smooth ride with Multimatic 40-millimeter DSSV spool-valve dampers, uniquely tuned springs, e-lockers, and a custom chassis. Its selectable Terrain Mode lets you conquer the trails with one-pedal rock crawling. And under the hood, you’ll find the 6.2-liter V8, which unleashes 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.
The Silverado ZR2 Bison Special Edition is expected to begin production in early 2023. The automaker estimates it to carry an MSRP of $78,490.
Kimiko Kidd is a native Daytonian. She graduated from Wright State University with degrees in environmental science and sociology. She loves her trusty old Honda Civic, but dreams of owning a 1974 Ford Falcon XB with a custom paint job and a vintage Kawasaki Z1000. In her free time, Kimiko can be found watercolor-painting, baking muffins, collecting rocks, playing old-school Nintendo games, writing her novel, sewing stuffed animals, and cosplaying as her favorite Mad Max characters. See more articles by Kimiko.