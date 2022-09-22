No Comments

Coolest Features on the Silverado ZR2 Bison

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet teamed up with American Expedition Vehicles to create the world’s first Silverado ZR2 Bison special edition model. This groundbreaking off-road-ready pickup truck features a range of exclusive features that let you get the most out of its rugged capabilities. Here’s a look at the highlights.

Better bumpers

The Silverado ZR2 Bison sports AEV stamped steel front and rear bumpers. Crafted from high-quality powder-coated steel that’s 3 millimeters thick, these durable bumpers don heavy-duty recovery points and integrated step pads to make climbing up into the truck bed easier. Its black, integrated vertical tow hooks combine style and functionality. You can even outfit the front bumper with an available winch accessory.

Armored and ready for adventure

With five hot-stamped boron steel skid plates, you can traverse rough terrain knowing that your truck’s underbody is thoroughly armored. Chevrolet claims that this press-hardened steel is three-and-a-half times stronger than standard cold-stamped steel skid plates. So when you’re climbing over rocks, you won’t have to worry about damage to the fuel tank, transfer case, or differential.

Better geometry

Much like the standard Silverado ZR2, the Bison has a ground clearance of 11.2 inches. However, the Bison outclasses its sibling in terms of overlanding capabilities. The Bison’s angle of approach is 32.5 degrees, compared to the ZR2’s 31.8 degrees. Its angle of departure also boasts a minor improvement of 23.4 degrees, a bit better than the ZR2’s 23.3 degrees.

All the power of the ZR2

Since the Bison special edition is based on the Silverado ZR2, it boasts all of that trim level’s capabilities and more. It offers a smooth ride with Multimatic 40-millimeter DSSV spool-valve dampers, uniquely tuned springs, e-lockers, and a custom chassis. Its selectable Terrain Mode lets you conquer the trails with one-pedal rock crawling. And under the hood, you’ll find the 6.2-liter V8, which unleashes 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.

The Silverado ZR2 Bison Special Edition is expected to begin production in early 2023. The automaker estimates it to carry an MSRP of $78,490.