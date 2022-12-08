No Comments

What Are the Differences Between the GMC Sierra EV and the Chevy Silverado EV?

The 2024 Silverado EV RST

Photo: Chevrolet

General Motors is in the midst of a dramatic shift to electric vehicles, and hopes are high that the upcoming Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV will make this transition easier with high interest and strong sales. Even though these two new electric trucks are built on the same Ultium platform, they’re far from identical. Read on to learn more about the most important differences between the Silverado EV and Sierra EV.

Trim levels

Eventually, the Silverado EV and Sierra EV lineups are likely to welcome a wide range of trim options. But both trucks are starting out with more limited offerings.

The Silverado EV will arrive in spring 2023 with a WT (Work Truck) trim that emphasizes capability and toughness for fleet customers. Later in 2023, the RST trim will arrive with high-performance specs and a longer list of features.

The Sierra EV is rolling out with an emphasis on luxury. The Denali Edition 1 trim will come first in 2024 and boast GMC’s most advanced technologies and premium features. An AT4 off-road trim and a presumably more affordably priced Elevation trim will go on sale for the 2025 model year.

The Sierra EV Denali Edition 1

Photo: GMC

Towing capabilities

The Silverado EV will offer slightly higher towing capabilities than the Sierra EV, at least in the beginning. The RST trim is expected to offer up to 10,000 pounds of max capacity, compared to 9,500 pounds for the Sierra EV’s Denali Edition 1. Chevy also says it plans to introduce a fleet version of the Silverado EV that can tow up to 20,000 pounds.

Steering systems

Both the Silverado EV and the Sierra EV will receive four-wheel steering technology, which should boost their agility and reduce turning radius. But so far, the Sierra EV is the only one slated to receive CrabWalk, which builds on four-wheel steering by allowing the truck to actually move diagonally.

Exterior styling

You won’t be likely to mix up the Silverado EV and the Sierra EV when you see them out on the road. The Silverado EV’s exterior styling shows off rounded corners, a sleeker overall look, and a front light bar. In contrast, the Sierra EV incorporates a greater number of squared-off corners and a distinctive front-end plate.

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: GMC

Dashboard layout

The Silverado EV and Sierra EV both have enormous touch-screen displays, but they’re oriented in different ways. The Silverado EV has a long, horizontal screen that integrates an 11-inch driver display and a 17-inch infotainment screen. The Sierra EV comes with a vertical tablet-style center display and a separate driver display.

Similarities of note

Despite their differences, these two trucks are quite similar in most respects. They’re both estimated to top out at 400 miles of range, generate up to 754 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque, and come with extensive onboard power capabilities for plugging in external tools and appliances. Both trucks will offer a crew cab design, a nearly 6-foot bed, a midgate feature that extends the bed into the cab’s second row, and a front eTrunk compartment. They’ll also receive many of the same connectivity and tech features, including Super Cruise hands-free driving.

Here at The News Wheel, we'll have more details about these two electric trucks as their launch dates get closer.