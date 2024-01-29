No Comments

Differences between the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer and 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV

Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevy Blazer has built its brand upon exciting performance and sporty styling. The new 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV is no exception — but it’s quite different than its gas-powered counterpart. From fuel efficiency to tech tools, here’s a look at what sets these two models apart from one another.

Ready to Go Electric? Chevy makes it easy to make the switch

Efficiency and performance

The gas-powered Blazer has two engine options: a standard 2.0-liter engine that cranks out 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, while earning up to 29 mpg on the highway. Upgrade to the available 3.6-liter V6 engine for more pep in your step, with up to 308 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque. Fuel efficiency drops to 27 mpg on the highway.

The Blazer EV offers significantly more horsepower than its gas-powered sibling. The range-topping Blazer EV Super Sport model maxes out at 557 horsepower and 648 lb-ft of torque, achieved through Wide Open Watts mode. With this mode activated, your Blazer EV will be able to rocket from 0-60 in under 4 seconds. In terms of efficiency, the Blazer 103 MPGe in the city and up to 88 MPGe on the highway.

Styling

The conventional model of the Blazer is known for its Camaro-inspired styling. Standout features include its narrow headlamps, confident stance, and sculpted front end.

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV is built upon the Ultium Platform, which enables more design possibilities than combustion engine models can offer. That’s why the Blazer EV has a sleeker profile and more daring body lines than its combustion engine counterpart. Choose the range-topping Super Sport trim for a stylish black roof, a trim-exclusive grille, and bold 22-inch wheels.

Interior

The two Blazer models are pretty much evenly matched in terms of seating and cargo space. Both provide five seats, but the gas-powered Blazer offers a smidge more space for cargo. The EV gives you up to 59.2 cubic feet of storage room, while the conventional model offers 64.2 cubic feet.

The two vehicles also differ in terms of styling and luxury. In the conventional Blazer, you’ll get a vehicle that comes standard with heated front seats, and offers creature comforts including heated rear outboard seats and a heated steering wheel. Choose the EV for more available luxuries, including ambient lighting, heated/ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and plenty of stylish interior trim options. The RS model sports red and blue contrast stitching while the SS trim features Adrenaline Red upholstery with Argon Orange accents.

Technology

Every trim of the conventional Blazer features a 10.2-inch touch-screen infotainment system alongside a 4.2-inch Drive Information Center and wireless smartphone connectivity. An available 8-inch Driver Information Center, wireless phone charging capabilities, and built-in GPS navigation can be added to higher trims.

The Blazer EV sports a stunning 17.7-inch touch-screen infotainment system, accompanied by an 11-inch touch-screen Driver Information Center. Like its gas-powered counterpart, it has access to wireless smartphone connectivity. However, it boasts EV-exclusive MyChevy app route planning capabilities, designed to help you find EV charging stations along your journey.

Want to learn more about the latest model of the Blazer and the brand-new Blazer EV? Check out our coverage of both models.