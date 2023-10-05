Differences Between the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox and the Equinox EV
The classic gas-powered Chevrolet Equinox is one of the bowtie brand’s most popular family vehicles, so it’s only natural that Chevy crafted an all-electric spinoff of the model. But how do these two SUVs stack up to one another? Here’s a look at the differences between the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox and the Equinox EV.
Fuel efficiency and range
The Equinox EV boasts a GM-estimated 300 miles of range on a full charge. The gas-powered Equinox will net you around 406 miles of travel on a full tank, assuming you’re getting the EPA-estimated 26 mpg combined.
Power and performance
Under the hood of the combustion-engine Equinox, you’ll find a 1.5-liter Turbo engine that delivers 175 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque. A front-wheel-drive Equinox EV gets 210 horsepower and 242 lb-ft of torque, while the all-wheel-drive variant provides 290-horsepower and 346 lb-ft torque.
Exterior design
The gas-powered Equinox is modern-looking SUV, with smooth sculpting and a streamlined profile. It offers black exterior accents with the Sport and Midnight packages, or red trim with the Redline edition. Aside from that, the Equinox doesn’t make too many bold statements with its appearance.
The Equinox EV is much more aggressive in its appearance. It sports razor-thin lighting, an available contrasting roof, and the kind of closed-off grille you’ll only find on an EV. On top of that, the electric Equinox is built on the Ultium platform, enabling a long, lower, and wider design than its gas-powered counterpart.
Tech features
When it comes to infotainment systems, the Equinox EV goes the extra mile with a standard 11-inch screen and an available 17.7-inch display. On the other hand, the gas-powered model features a standard 7-inch system and an available 8-inch screen. Both vehicles have touch-screen interfaces.
Spaciousness
As mentioned previously, the Equinox EV is larger than its combustion-powered sibling. However, these proportions don’t translate into more cargo room. It maxes out at 57.2 cubic feet of cargo volume. The traditional model offers 29.9 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats, and 63.9 cubic feet of storage room behind the front seats.
Price
The entry-level gas-powered Equinox boasts a starting MSRP of $29,595. That’s comparable to the Equinox EV, which GM plans to price at about $30,000.
