Differences Between the Buick Enclave and GMC Acadia

The 2021 Buick Enclave

Photo: Buick

While Buick and GMC are both upmarket GM brands, their midsize SUV offerings have their share of differences. Here’s a look at the differences between the 2021 models of the GMC Acadia and Buick Enclave

Powertrain and efficiency

2021 GMC Acadia Elevation

Photo: GMC

The Enclave only offers one powertrain option: a 3.6-liter V6 engine that churns out 310 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque. When equipped with front-wheel drive, it earns an EPA-estimated 20 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway. All-wheel-drive models fare similarly — they return 20 mpg in the city and 29 mpg on the highway.

The Acadia comes standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that offers 193 horsepower and 188 lb-ft of torque. In terms of fuel economy, it offers 21 mpg in the city and 27 mpg when cruising down the highway.

Upgrade for the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine, which provides a boost in terms of both power and efficiency. It earns 22 mpg on streets, 29 mpg when cruising on the highway, all while delivering 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque.

Its range-topping 3.6-liter V6 engine delivers 310 horsepower and 271 lb-ft of torque and delivers 19 mpg under city driving conditions and 26 mpg on the highway.

All engines on both models pair with nine-speed automatic transmissions.

Safety and tech

2021 GMC Acadia

Photo: GMC

The Enclave and Acadia are pretty evenly matched when it comes to tech and safety features. Both SUVs come standard with six-speaker audio systems, Rear Park Assist, an HD Rear Vision Camera, and an 8-inch diagonal infotainment system with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. You can upgrade the Acadia to have an eight-speaker Bose premium audio system, while the Enclave offers a 10-speaker system.

Interior space

2021 Buick Enclave

Photo: Buick

The Enclave offers seats for seven passengers. Behind the third row, it provides 23.6 cubic feet of cargo room. Fold those seats down for 58 cubic feet of space, or flatten the entire backseat area for access to all 97.6 cubic feet of cargo bay room.

On the other hand, the Acadia offers less room. With all seats in place, it offers 12.8 cubic feet of storage room. Behind the second row, you’ll find 41.7 cubic feet of space, and a total of 79 cubic feet of room behind the front seats.

Trims and pricing

2021 Buick Enclave

Photo: Buick

The Acadia is available at five trim levels: SL, SLE, SLT, AT4, and Denali. All trims offer all-wheel drive except the base. The AT4 only offers all-wheel drive and comes with off-road-oriented features, which the Enclave doesn’t offer. And in terms of pricing the Acadia’s base trim is much more affordable — it starts at $30,995.



You’ll pay a quite a bit more for the Enclave. It starts at $41,495, and offers four trims — Preferred, Essence, Premium, and Avenir. You can get all-wheel drive on all trims except the base.

