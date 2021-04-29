No Comments

Dodge Wins Third Consecutive KBB Brand Image Award

2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye

Photo: FCA

The look of Dodge is unmistakable, and its signature muscular design has earned the brand its third consecutive Brand Image Award from Kelley Blue Book. Taking home the Best Car Styling Brand for 2021 among truck, non-luxury, and luxury car consumers, Dodge proves its appeal with drivers and auto enthusiasts.

“Dodge represents quintessential American muscle through and through,” said Isabelle Helms, vice president of research, market intelligence, and pricing strategy for Cox Automotive. “Aggressive exterior styling with unique heritage design cues immediately draws consumers to the brand. That styling is matched perfectly to unrivaled performance under the hood. Dodge is true to its brand from its styling to its performance.”

The Dodge lineup, including the Charger, Challenger, Durango, feature athletic builds and striking silhouettes. The exterior styling of the Dodge models is further enhanced by a choice of bold, vibrant colors. A sculpted hood and color combinations present an aggressive and standout look.

The appeal of a Dodge goes much further than its attractive exterior. At their core, Dodge models are a thrill to drive thanks to intense powertrains, a responsive performance, and a driver-centric attitude.

Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye pushes performance limits

2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye

Photo: Stellantis

The Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye pushes the thrills to new heights for 2021. It’s “the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world,” according to Stellantis. It boasts a top speed of 203 miles and generates ratings of 797 horsepower and 707 lb-ft of torque. As the “world’s only four-door muscle car,” it leaves every other sedan on the market in the dust.

Dodge Challenger sets the standard for power and speed

2021 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody

Photo: Stellantis

Billed as the quickest and most powerful muscle car, the Dodge Challenger made quite the impression with its debut of the Challenger SRT Demon. Although a limited run, it did birth the SRT Super Stock for 2021.

According to Stellantis, 2020 sales of the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger have posted a 6 percent increase year-over-year.