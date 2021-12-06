No Comments

3 Drive-Thru Holiday Light Displays in Alabama

Celebrate the magic of the holiday season from the warmth and comfort of your car at these fantastic drive-thru holiday light displays in Alabama.

Safari of Lights

What’s better than driving through a safari park full of animals? Why, driving through a safari park full of animals and sparkling holiday lights, of course! Enjoy the best of both worlds at Safari of Lights at Alabama Safari Park in Montgomery.

The event is open from Dec. 10-26, 2021, from 5-9 p.m. daily (closed Christmas Day). Entry costs $11 per person and includes the drive-thru portion, a walk through the Candy Cane Forest, a trip to the petting zoo, free hot chocolate, and fun holiday games!

Bearden Christmas Lights

If you’re in the West Blocton area, make sure you take a trip to Bearden Christmas Lights. This drive-thru display syncs light shows to music that you can listen to in your car. The lights are on from 5-11 p.m. each night and entry is free.

Palisades Park Christmas Lights

Head to Palisades Park in Oneonta for a drive-thru light extravaganza! The Palisades Park Christmas Lights is a free event that runs from 5-9 p.m. every night in December (except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day). The light displays are put on by local businesses, churches, civic groups, individuals, and park staff. Although entry is free, donations are accepted.