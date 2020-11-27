No Comments

New Review Praises Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring for Power

Driving‘s David Booth loves the Aviator Grand Touring’s look, power

Photo: Lincoln

In his review of the 2020 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring for Driving, David Booth poses a philosophical question worth at least a few moments of deep thought. When asked about the SUV’s value for the money, he asks: “When it comes to luxury SUVs, do any of them really offer value for the money?”

Lincoln’s New Lineup: New crossovers and SUVs help Lincoln grow into one of today’s hottest brands

Possible answer: It all depends on how much you value performance and efficiency, probably, areas in which the plug-in hybrid version of the Aviator delivers big. (For what it’s worth, Vincentric also named Lincoln Canada’s Best Value Luxury SUV Brand earlier this year.) In his review, Booth scores the Aviator Grand Touring a respectable 11 out of 15 for value, so he seems inclined to agree to some extent.

Aviator Grand Touring gets plaudits for power

Booth’s review isn’t all heady questions. He comes right out and calls the Aviator Grand Touring “perhaps the best vehicle Ford’s luxury brand has produced in the last 20 years.” One of the biggest contributors to this judgment is its power. The 2020 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring is, like, ridonkulous, putting out 494 net system horsepower and 630 lb-ft of torque.

He also praises the Aviator Grand Touring for its ability to make shorter commutes using only electric power. The Aviator Grand Touring, he notes, is confident and consistent in its electric-only driving mode. There’s also ample praise for its interior and exterior style — Booth notes that he thinks the Aviator has the best interior of any SUV — and its intuitive SYNC 3 system.

As for how you should build the 2020 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring, Booth suggests going “for the full enchilada.” At the same time, his main suggestion to improve the SUV is cutting some weight, suggesting, “Step back from the buffet, Mr. Lincoln.” Okay, but, for real, you can’t just talk about enchiladas and then ward someone off of eating. C’mon, dude. Not after you go and make people hungry.

Overall, Booth gives the 2020 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring a solid 77 out of 100.