Easy Car Maintenance Tasks You Can Do Yourself – No Mechanic Needed!
Why spend money overpaying a mechanic to do simple service work on your car that you can do yourself for a fraction of the cost? Many common maintenance tasks can be performed by automotive novices like you and me who have no mechanical experience.
Replace the wiper blades
You don’t need any tools for this task! Just measure the length of the current wiper blades (both front windshield ones and the rear one), then buy replacements at the auto parts store. Wrapping the wipers on your car only takes a few minutes; it’s as easy as sliding them off and on! Watch our instruction video for step-by-step directions.
Replace the engine air filter
A new air filter only costs around $20 from the auto parts store, and you can easily change it yourself in the parking lot! Just pop the hood, locate the air filter compartment (you can check the owner’s manual for details or Google search it), unpop the clasps, and swap out the filters. Not sure which size filter to buy? Check the compatibility guide in the parts store, ask the clerk, or check the current part in your car. [Read directions]
Replace the cabin air filter
The filter that makes your air conditioning breeze clean to breathe is typically located in the glovebox, though you can consult the owner’s manual to verify. Spend around $20 for a new filter at the auto parts store (ensuring you’re buying the correct part number), and then swap it out in your car. The process usually involves pinching and twisting the anchors in the dashboard to reach behind the compartment. [Read directions]
Install a new battery
Getting a new battery for your car at the parts store costs much less than having a mechanic do it. You will need a few common tools, including a wrench, but most people own those already. Just buy a new battery from the auto parts store that matches the current unit, pop the hood to locate the current battery, disconnect the cables from the terminals properly, swap out the batteries, reconnect the cables, and then drop off the old battery to the store. You may need a hand carrying the batteries to, into, and from your car because they are heavy! [Read directions]
Change the spark plugs
This is a step up in complexity from the prior maintenance tasks, requiring more precision and specialized tools. However, many people can perform this task by following helpful how-to videos online, and you can buy the needed parts (a spark plug gap gauge and a specialized spark plug socket) for around $20 at the auto part’s store when you buy the new spark plugs. [Read directions]
Replace a dead light bulb
Does your car have a burnt-out brake light, tail light, or headlight? Most of these lamps are made to be easily accessible with only a screwdriver or a wrench. Look for compartment access in the trunk or under the hood. Many bulbs are easy to replace with a simple push-and-rotate motion, but the threads can become locked from corrosion, so be gentle. This is another trickier task that requires delicacy and precision.
If you purchase a few basic garage tools like a jack, stands, and a tire iron, you can do even more maintenance work like rotating the tires and changing the oil. The more tasks you complete on your vehicle, the more confident you will become to attempt more complex tasks. Everyone has to start somewhere, so why not start now?
Aaron is unashamed to be a native Clevelander and the proud driver of a Hyundai Veloster Turbo (which recently replaced his 1995 Saturn SC-2). He gleefully utilizes his background in theater, literature, and communication to dramatically recite his own articles to nearby youth. Mr. Widmar happily resides in Dayton, Ohio with his magnificent wife, Vicki, but is often on the road with her exploring new destinations. Aaron has high aspirations for his writing career but often gets distracted pondering the profound nature of the human condition and forgets what he was writing… See more articles by Aaron.