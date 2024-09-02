6 Comments

Easy Car Maintenance Tasks You Can Do Yourself – No Mechanic Needed!

Why spend money overpaying a mechanic to do simple service work on your car that you can do yourself for a fraction of the cost? Many common maintenance tasks can be performed by automotive novices like you and me who have no mechanical experience.

Photo: The News Wheel

Replace the wiper blades

You don’t need any tools for this task! Just measure the length of the current wiper blades (both front windshield ones and the rear one), then buy replacements at the auto parts store. Wrapping the wipers on your car only takes a few minutes; it’s as easy as sliding them off and on! Watch our instruction video for step-by-step directions.

Photo: The News Wheel

Replace the engine air filter

A new air filter only costs around $20 from the auto parts store, and you can easily change it yourself in the parking lot! Just pop the hood, locate the air filter compartment (you can check the owner’s manual for details or Google search it), unpop the clasps, and swap out the filters. Not sure which size filter to buy? Check the compatibility guide in the parts store, ask the clerk, or check the current part in your car. [Read directions]

Photo: The News Wheel

Replace the cabin air filter

The filter that makes your air conditioning breeze clean to breathe is typically located in the glovebox, though you can consult the owner’s manual to verify. Spend around $20 for a new filter at the auto parts store (ensuring you’re buying the correct part number), and then swap it out in your car. The process usually involves pinching and twisting the anchors in the dashboard to reach behind the compartment. [Read directions]

Photo: The News Wheel

Install a new battery

Getting a new battery for your car at the parts store costs much less than having a mechanic do it. You will need a few common tools, including a wrench, but most people own those already. Just buy a new battery from the auto parts store that matches the current unit, pop the hood to locate the current battery, disconnect the cables from the terminals properly, swap out the batteries, reconnect the cables, and then drop off the old battery to the store. You may need a hand carrying the batteries to, into, and from your car because they are heavy! [Read directions]

Old park plugs that have been turned into home bar accessories

Photo: The News Wheel

Change the spark plugs

This is a step up in complexity from the prior maintenance tasks, requiring more precision and specialized tools. However, many people can perform this task by following helpful how-to videos online, and you can buy the needed parts (a spark plug gap gauge and a specialized spark plug socket) for around $20 at the auto part’s store when you buy the new spark plugs. [Read directions]

Photo: The News Wheel

Replace a dead light bulb

Does your car have a burnt-out brake light, tail light, or headlight? Most of these lamps are made to be easily accessible with only a screwdriver or a wrench. Look for compartment access in the trunk or under the hood. Many bulbs are easy to replace with a simple push-and-rotate motion, but the threads can become locked from corrosion, so be gentle. This is another trickier task that requires delicacy and precision.

If you purchase a few basic garage tools like a jack, stands, and a tire iron, you can do even more maintenance work like rotating the tires and changing the oil. The more tasks you complete on your vehicle, the more confident you will become to attempt more complex tasks. Everyone has to start somewhere, so why not start now?