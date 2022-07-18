No Comments

Educational Road Trip Destinations for Families in Ohio

Want to keep your kids curious and academically engaged over summer break? Pack up your vehicle and hit the road for these exciting educational road trip destinations in Ohio.

COSI

One of the Buckeye State’s most famous educational destinations, COSI is hands-on museum that lets kids experience STEM topics in fun and engaging way. It boasts over 300 exhibits that enable kids to gain firsthand knowledge of the principles of science and engineering. On top of that, this fun destination has the state’s largest planetarium, a permanent dinosaur exhibit, and a massive playground for the kids to enjoy. To join in on the fun, head to Columbus.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

If you’ve got a little airplane ace, an aspiring astronaut, or a young history buff in your family, you won’t want to miss the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton. With over 350 vehicles on display, ranging from primitive gliders to modern spacecraft, this museum is like a whirlwind tour of the entirety of aviation history. You can even take in a movie at the IMAX theater or enjoy an interactive flight simulation.

Cincinnati Museum Center

Head on down to Cincinnati to experience this family-friendly, multi-faceted museum. Housed in a stunning Art Deco train station, this gorgeous museum offers a bevy of experiences for guests of all ages. Check out the Cincinnati History Museum for an in-depth look at the Queen City’s storied past. The Museum of Natural History & Science features interactive exhibits, a dinosaur hall, and an immersive exhibit featuring Ice Age animals. The Children’s Museum, made for preschool-aged kids, is designed to let kids learn through play. And if you’re looking for a meaningful, thought-provoking, and the reflective experience that’s appropriate for older kids, check out The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center.



