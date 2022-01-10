No Comments

Electric Silverado’s Range, Horsepower Beat F-150 Lightning

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST

Photo: Chevrolet

Two things were immediately clear when Chevrolet unveiled the 2024 Silverado EV at CES in Las Vegas. First, the all-electric Silverado is taking aim at its biggest competitor, the electric Ford F-150 Lightning, by delivering superior driving range, horsepower, and torque. Second, it stands on its own as a uniquely designed truck and isn’t just a copy of the gas Silverado.

Silverado Basics: Here’s what you need to know about buying a Chevy truck

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Electric Silverado: the key specs

The Silverado EV will debut with two trims — the fleet-targeted WT and the RST First Edition — that are both expected to hit 400 miles of driving range. In comparison, the F-150 Lightning will offer a much shorter maximum range of 300 miles.

The RST First Edition will deliver 664 horsepower, 780 lb-ft of torque, and a 0-60 time of under 4.5 seconds with the help of available Wide Open Watts Mode. The WT will put out 510 horsepower and 615 lb-ft of torque. Meanwhile, the F-150 Lightning is expected to top out at 563 horsepower and 775 lb-ft of torque.

Other key electric Silverado specs include standard fast-charging capabilities that should let the truck achieve 100 miles of range in 10 minutes. Its PowerBase onboard generator delivers 10.2kw to power up tools, another EV, or even an entire home. The RST is expected to offer up to 10,000 pounds in max towing and a payload rating of up to 1,300 pounds, while the WT will top out at 8,000 pounds of towing and a 1,200-pound payload.

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Unique EV design

The Silverado EV doesn’t look like its gas counterpart at all. In fact, it more closely resembles the discontinued Chevrolet Avalanche. Key design elements include a no-grille front end, a rounded hood for better visibility, and triangular c-pillars that integrate the 6-foot bed with the crew cab. There’s also a front eTrunk in place of an engine, along with an available Multi-Flex Midgate that lets items up to 9 feet long pass through from the bed into the cab.

Inside, the Silverado EV presents an open feel with an infotainment screen setup that’s oriented toward the driver’s seat. The first row comes with customizable storage spaces, and the second row features a 40/60 split-folding seatback for multiple cargo configurations.

Underneath all this, the Silverado EV rides on GM’s advanced Ultium Platform with new body architecture, independent front and rear suspensions, and an available 24-module battery pack. It also boasts the new, easy-to-update Ultifi software platform.

The Chevrolet Silverado EV Trail Boss

Photo: Chevrolet

Features to expect

The Silverado EV is packed with an array of advanced features — especially the RST. This trim will offer 24-inch wheels, four-wheel steering for better maneuverability and stability, an e4WD system, and an Automatic Adaptive Suspension. It will also show off a fixed glass roof, a 17-inch infotainment screen paired with an 11-inch driver display, a 14-inch head-up display, and animated lighting. Also available: trailer-optimized Super Cruise technology for hands-free driving.

So when will the electric Silverado be available for purchase? According to GM, the WT will go on sale in spring 2023 and start at just under $40,000. The RST First Edition will follow that fall and carry a price tag of $105,000. Eventually, the lineup will also include a Trail Boss model and a greater variety of feature options and price points.