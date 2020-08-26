No Comments

First Bronco Off-Roadeo Set for Austin, Texas

Austin hosts the first of four Bronco Off-Roadeo events

Photo: Ford

The slogan may say Keep Austin Weird, but next summer, Ford is looking to Keep Austin Wild. That’s because the capital of the Lone Star State has been designated the host city for the first of four Bronco Off-Roadeos.

Announced earlier this year amid Bronco-mania, Bronco Off-Roadeos present owners and enthusiasts with an opportunity to meet, mingle, meander, and make a mess. Though Ford isn’t offering any other particulars as of yet, it interestingly notes that the event will only be open to those who own the Bronco Badlands and Bronco Sport Badlands. Guess you’re out of luck if you got lucky enough to nab a First Edition? We’ll see.

2021 Bronco Sport Badlands owners can attend the Bronco Off-Roadeo

Photo: Ford

“At each of our four Bronco Off-Roadeo locations, we want owners and enthusiasts — even those who are off-road novices — to have as much fun as off-road pros and we want to provide them with knowledge and experience to make their future Bronco adventures even greater,” said Mark Grueber, Bronco brand marketing manager.

Ford will announce more details about the Austin event and additional Bronco Off-Roadeo locations closer to the launch of the 2021 Bronco Sport this year and 2021 Bronco’s arrival next spring.

Bronco returning to the Baja 1000

The Bronco R looks to kick up dust at the SCORE Baja 1000

Photo: Ford

Ford has also announced that its Bronco R race prototype will bring the Bronc back to professional durability racing. Powered by the twin-turbo 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 and boasting an electronic shift-on-the-fly 4×4 transfer case, the powerful Bronco R will take part in the SCORE Baja 1000 from Nov. 16-21.

The Bronco R prototype, built by Ford Performance and Geiser Performance, paves the way for the production Bronco. Its performance in durability testing helped Ford ensure that the 2021 Ford Bronco will achieve at the highest level of off-road competency. Unlike, you know, the Chevy Blazer.

