Ford Teams with MiSci on Autonomous Vehicle Exhibit

The Ford Autonomous Vehicle Exhibit at MiSci includes a LiDAR simulation

Photo: Ford

Ford Motor Company plans to be one of the first automakers to roll out self-driving vehicle services, and it’s taking steps today to make sure the public is ready for the technology of tomorrow. The automaker has partnered with the Michigan Science Center to launch the Ford Autonomous Vehicle exhibit, which spotlights the development of autonomous vehicle technology as it draws closer to becoming reality.

“The Michigan Science Center is honored to work with Ford to bring this unique learning experience to our guests,” said Christian Greer, president and CEO of the Michigan Science Center. “The Ford Autonomous Vehicle exhibit demonstrates how science and technology is being used in Michigan to transform the automotive industry and the future of driving.”

Ford Autonomous Vehicle Exhibit includes LiDAR sim

John Rich, Ford Autonomous Vehicle LLC’s director of Autonomous Vehicle Technology, says that education is an essential aspect of its goal to become one of the world’s leading autonomous companies. The exhibit gives Ford and MiSci the opportunity to educate the public about the technology and spark the imaginations of younger guests who may one day enter careers in STEAM fields.

The exhibit includes interactive displays that detail how self-driving cars work. In addition to explaining LiDAR, the exhibit includes a simulation that shows guests how the technology views and interprets the environment around it.

The Michigan Science Center is in the midst of its Free Summer of Science, which offers free admission through Aug. 9. MiSci is also home to over 200 hands-on exhibits as well as the Smithsonian’s Spark!Lab, which Ford Fund has sponsored in the past.

