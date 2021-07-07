No Comments

Ford of Canada Sales Jump 30.5 Percent in Q2 2021

The all-new 2021 Ford F-150 has been a hit for Ford in Canada

Photo: Ford

Even with ongoing inventory challenges, Ford Motor Company of Canada secured a winning quarter of sales over the past three months. In Q2 2021, Ford of Canada sold 65,958 vehicles overall, up 30.5 percent from the pace set through the first six months of 2020.

“As we reach the halfway point of the year, we’re seeing a strong automotive industry in Canada, in spite of external challenges like the global semiconductor shortage,” said Bev Goodman, president and CEO, Ford of Canada. “In that strong industry, Ford remains the brand of choice for Canadians.”

F-Series, Explorer make gains in Q2

Canadians are gobbling up the all-new Bronco Sport

Photo: Ford

Guiding Ford to its successful second quarter were trucks, SUVs, and vans. Ford sold a total of 63,658 in Q2, up 33.3 percent from the previous year. The regular heavy hitters were all major contributors to this growth. Among them, F-Series sales rose 4 percent, the Escape was up 81.4 percent, Explorer sales grew 61.1 percent, and the Expedition increased 117 percent.

Also playing a key role for Ford last quarter were two of the brand’s newest vehicles: the Mustang Mach-E and Bronco Sport. The former saw sales totaling 1,449 vehicles in Q2 and the latter achieved sales of 2,444 SUVs. Through six months, Mustang Mach-E sales total 2,114, putting it just behind the Mustang coupe and convertible’s total of 2,659. Bronco Sport sales total 4,282, positioning it as one of the most popular SUVs in the lineup.

June also marked the long-awaited return of the Ford Bronco to Canada. The first 22 customers took delivery of their Bronco last month, and many more will receive their Bronco SUVs over the next six months.

“With a fresh showroom, and more all-new vehicles on the way like the Ford Maverick, Ford F-150 Lightning, and Ford E-Transit, we’re continuing to deliver what consumers want,” added Goodman.

After six months, Ford of Canada’s sales total 120,207 vehicles, up 15.2 percent from 2020.

