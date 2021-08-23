No Comments

Ford Canada Employee is Sweet on Making Syrup

Ford of Canada employee Jarod Fortin’s side-hustle: making syrup

Photo: Ford

These days, it seems like everyone has a side hustle. Whether it’s embracing your passion or mitigating the ceaseless crush of late-stage capitalism, making a bit of extra scratch helps. An employee at Ford Windsor is proving so successful in his side gig that his main gig shouted him out.

As Sweet as They Come: 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning shows that the future is electric

Jarrod Fortin has a sweet side gig

Jarrod Fortin started at Ford Windsor last January, but he came in with a small enterprise of his own: South Woodslee Syrup. According to @FordOnline, Fortin picked up the skill of making syrup after moving to a half-acre property with more than 40 maple trees.

Since Fortin began tapping those trees in 2019, he’s enjoyed pretty respectable success. “This year, we went through 58 bottles in total,” he told @FordOnline. “I sold anywhere from 12 to 20 of the 500-milliliters (16.9 ounces) to co-workers — and could have sold lots more, but I didn’t have the supply.”

And that’s even after Fortin had to increase his operation from five taps to 126. He says he’ll likely expand the business again in the off-season to make it even bigger in 2022.

TIL maple syrup can be good for you

Anybody else suddenly want pancakes?

Photo: Ford

In talking to Ford, Fortin comes across as an expert on the craft — which he attributes to “some poking around on YouTube and Google.” Fortin even shares what makes maple syrup such a staple in Canada: “It even has a unique polyphenol, quebecol — named after Quebec,” he added. “A diet rich in polyphenols, also found in some fruit, green tea, and red wine, helps reduce inflammation and supports a healthy immune system.”

So there you have it. Thanks to Jarrod Fortin, you have all the excuse you need to slather your next stack of flapjacks in that sweet, thick elixir.

However he came by the knowledge, the proof is in the pudding — or syrup, as it were. Or at least it would be if it didn’t sell like hotcakes. It’s also sure to make Fortin an ever-popular figure at his gig at Ford Windsor.

If you’d like to get in on the sweet action and get a sneak peek at the 2022 harvest, you can follow South Woodslee Syrup on Facebook.

Ford Taps a Classic Name: The Ford Maverick is a super-affordable compact pickup truck