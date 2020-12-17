No Comments

Ford Makes CDP A List for Sixth Straight Year

Ford makes the CDP A List for climate and water

Photo: Ford

CDP has named Ford Motor Company to its A List 2020 for water security, marking six straight years the automaker has earned a place on the list. Ford also earns its second consecutive placement on CDP’s A List for climate change. CDP, a global not-for-profit charity, focuses on disclosing the environmental impact of companies and organizations.

Hot Tech from Ford: New 2021 Edge to get SYNC 4A infotainment, over-the-air updates

“We are making real progress in reducing our impact on the planet,” said Bob Holycross, Ford’s chief sustainability, environment, and safety officer. “Our people, customers, and investors expect us to do more around climate change and we are up to the challenge, because we know that what’s good for the planet is good for our business.”

Ford demonstrates commitment to change

Among Ford’s efforts to combat climate change is its continued adherence to the Paris Agreement. Ford continues to abide by the international treaty on climate change — even after the outgoing American administration pulled the country from the compact. Earlier this year, Ford also urged other automakers to stick with California’s emissions guidelines following a federal rollback of existing emissions rules.

Ford has also pledged to become carbon-neutral by 2050. Steps toward this goal include converting all manufacturing to renewable energy by 2035 and discontinuing the use of single-use plastics by 2030.

Today, Ford is all systems go on electrification, investing $11.5 billion in electric vehicles through 2022. The automaker recently launched its fully electric Mustang Mach-E and a PowerBoost Full Hybrid V6 option for the F-150. Ford also revealed a new electric version of the Transit earlier this year.

Ford has demonstrated its commitment to cutting back on water use on a global scale. Over the past 20 years, the company has cut water used in operations by 70 percent. Ford estimates these efforts have saved 11 billion gallons of water since 2000.

The Future at Ford: Trialing new automated valet parking in Michigan