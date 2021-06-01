No Comments

Ford Confirms Electric Explorer and Lincoln Aviator, Teases Bronco EV

Ford’s Hau Thai-Tang confirmed electric versions of the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator

Photo: Ford

Ford Motor Company has confirmed that it’ll be building battery-electric vehicles on a new rear-wheel-drive/all-wheel-drive platform that accommodates a range of vehicle types. That includes electric versions of the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator.

During last week’s Capital Markets Day presentation, Ford Chief Product Platform and Operations Officer Hau Thai-Tang gave a brief glimpse of Ford’s dedicated RWD/AWD BEV platform. The flexible architecture will support multiple unique vehicle types between now and 2030. Among them, he named “high-margin, high-demand, larger two- and three-row SUVs for families around the world, like Explorer and Lincoln Aviator.”

Electric Ranger and Bronco teased during presentation

Though the Explorer and Aviator were the only two vehicles mentioned by name, Thai-Tang offered up enough information to fill in the gaps on a couple of others. He mentioned midsize trucks, which almost certainly means an electric Ranger or possibly an electric version of the upcoming Maverick.

Photo: Ford

Most interestingly, he also mentioned rugged SUVs, which was accompanied by a rendering of a very, very familiar silhouette. Thai-Tang was asked about this Bronco-like sketch after the fact and told reporters that it was an artistic rendering from a production company and that he wouldn’t recommend reading too much into it.

However, the idea of a Ford Bronco is one that CEO Jim Farley has already played with. Last month, he responded to a Twitter troll asking why Ford doesn’t have plans for a Bronco EV with his own question: “Why do you think we don’t?”

Thai-Tang confirmed that there will also be a dedicated BEV platform for full-size pickups and utility vehicles. Ford recently revealed the all-new 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, the much-anticipated all-electric version of the F-150.

