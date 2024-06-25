No Comments

Ford F-150 Lightning SuperTruck Conquers Pikes Peak

Photo: Ford

Hot off the success of its SuperVan 4.2, Ford returned to Pikes Peak for the 102nd International Hill Climb with a vengeance. Its latest all-electric demonstrator vehicle, the Ford F-150 Lightning SuperTruck, bested 60 other vehicles in this year’s event mere days after it posted a record qualifying time.

Want a High-Performance Electric Truck? Check out the lightning-fast F-150 Lightning

The F-150 Lightning SuperTruck finished the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in 8:53.553, overcoming a technical issue in the process. But Ford and driver Romain Dumas were able to spot the field the roughly 26 seconds the issue cost them and come out on top all the same.

“I’m honored to achieve this victory with Ford Performance at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb,” Dumas said. “Everything about this event is a challenge because it is unlike any other form of racing, you only have one shot. We faced a challenge early on but that only gave me more determination to make up the lost time in the rest of the run.”

Photo: Ford

The momentum was all on the side of Dumas and the Ford F-150 Lightning SuperTruck after qualifiers. This all-electric demonstrator bested the previous record — set by Dumas in the SuperVan 4.2, no less — with a 3:32.831 run. The result of a collaboration between Ford Performance and Stohl Advanced Research and Development, the SuperTruck generates a ridiculous 6,000 pounds of downforce and 1,600 pounds of horsepower leveraging three STARD UHP 6-Phase Motors.

Ford has been running vehicles at Pikes Peak going all the way back to the first race in 1916 when a Model T climbed to the summit in just over 28 minutes.