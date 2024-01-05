No Comments

47 Years Strong: Ford F-Series Is America’s Bestselling Truck Again

Ford F-Series claimed an impressive triple crown for truck sales in 2023

Photo: Ford

The Ford F-Series has locked up its 47th consecutive year as America’s bestselling truck. Try to act surprised. In 2023, Ford sold a cool 750,789 F-Series trucks — enough to also secure a 42nd straight year as the bestselling vehicle in America overall. And as if that’s not enough in the way of superlatives, Ford also secured the top spot among full-size hybrid and electric pickup trucks.

F-150 EV, hybrid sales increase in 2023

Ford sold 24,165 F-150 Lightning trucks last year

Photo: Ford

For the second year in a row, the Ford F-150 Lightning is the top-selling electric truck in the United States. Ford moved 24,165 F-150 Lightnings in total, good for a 54.7% increase from 2022. For context, that’s more than the Silverado EV, HUMMER EV, Rivian R1T, and Tesla Cybertruck combined. And while the competition is only going to ramp up, history suggests that Ford won’t yield easily now that it’s gotten a foothold at the top of the sales charts.

Speaking of being tops, Ford also notes that the F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid is America’s bestselling full-size hybrid pickup and the second bestselling hybrid truck behind the Maverick (94,058 units delivered in 2023). Sales of the hybrid F-150 were up 41 percent in 2023. Ford looks to capitalize on this with the 2024 F-150, which sees a lower price point for PowerBoost-equipped models.

Ford reigns as America’s No. 1 truckmaker

The 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor arrives this year

Photo: Ford

In total, Ford delivered 1,081,777 trucks and vans in 2023, earning it the No. 1 spot for truckmakers. That’s even with Ranger sales dipping 43.3 percent for the year, which likely won’t be the case in 2024 thanks to the launch of the next-gen midsize pickup.

On the whole, 2023 proved to be a strong year for the Ford brand. Total sales were up 7.5 percent with 1,914,094 vehicles delivered in the United States. Ford saw a 25.3 percent year-over-year increase in hybrid sales with 133,743 models delivered, and overall EV sales rose 17.9 percent. With a record 72,608 electric vehicles sold last year, Ford maintains its grip on the title of America’s No. 2 EV automaker.