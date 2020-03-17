No Comments

Ford Gifts Hailie Deegan a New Shelby GT350

Ford gifted rising star Hailie Deegan a new Mustang Shelby GT350

Photo: Ford

Remember when you started at your job and got a nice little welcome gift from your teammates? Maybe it was something as small as a card or some doughnuts in the conference room or a nice gift basket with that hand crème you love so well. Whatever you got, betcha it wasn’t as cool as the gift Hailie Deegan got from her new employer.

Deegan, the 18-year-old racing phenom who made history last month at Daytona, was gifted a 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 by Ford Performance. She posted a video to social media after being surprised with the car depicting her being, let’s say, v excited.

Over on Twitter, Ford Performance responded by patting itself on the back a bit.

That feeling when you give the best presents!! 🤣



You look like you were born to drive that thing! Remember, stay safe. — Ford Performance (@FordPerformance) February 26, 2020

And then there was this hero:

That’s the stuff right there.

To be sure, Deegan’s gift is a pretty penny or two nicer than a fruit basket. We’ve got a Shelby GT350 in Oxford White with bonus Black and Light Magnetic accented racing stripes, which puts the price tag around $62,000 if nothing else is added on. One would like to think Ford also sprung for the cooler bag with adjustable carrying strap for the extra $25. Least you could do in that situation, ya know?

Deegan signed a development contract with Ford Performance late last year hot off of becoming the first woman to win a race in the ARCA Menards Series West. She made her ARCA Menards Series debut in February at Daytona International Speedway, where she finished in second place and tied Shawna Robinson and Erin Crocker for the best ARCA finish for a woman ever.

