Ford and Lincoln Offer Insurance Discounts Through Nationwide

Photo: Ford Motor Company

If you’ve got access to the FordPass or Lincoln Way apps, you can use them to save as much as 40 percent on your car insurance. That’s because Ford and Lincoln are teaming with insurance provider Nationwide to provide discounted insurance for drivers with qualifying connected 2020 model-year vehicles.

Ford Insure and Lincoln Motor Company Insure are new tiles that feature in the respective FordPass and Lincoln Way apps. Tapping the tile brings you to a form where customers from 39 states with select 2020 Ford or Lincoln vehicles can purchase cheaper insurance by enrolling in SmartRide. The service gives Nationwide access to your driving data via in-vehicle connectivity over the six months of the policy, allowing the company to base your renewal rate on your usage.

Factors that will contribute to your insurance rate include nighttime driving, hard braking and accelerating, time spent idling, and distance driven overall.

Photo: Ford

“This is the latest way we’re improving the customer experience,” said Elena Ford, chief customer experience officer at Ford Motor Company. “Insure makes getting insurance easier for connected-vehicle customers to cover one of their biggest investments — their vehicle — while saving money.”

Initial rollout covers 39 states

Ford Insure and Lincoln Motor Company Insure are currently not available to drivers in Alaska, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Montana, New York, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Wyoming. Ford says that plans are in place to launch in at least some of those states over time.

Currently, eligible vehicles for Ford Insure include the 2020 Ford EcoSport, Edge, Escape, Explorer, Fusion, Mustang, Ranger, Super Duty, Transit, and Transit Connect, and the upcoming all-new 2021 Ford F-150 will also be eligible. Lincoln Motor Company Insure extends to the 2020 Lincoln Aviator, Corsair, MKZ, Nautilus, and Navigator.

