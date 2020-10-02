No Comments

Ford Teams with Luke Combs, Guitars 4 Vets at ACM Awards

Ford teamed with Luke Combs to honor vets during the ACM Awards

Photo: Ford

Last month, Ford Motor Company joined forces with Guitars 4 Vets and Luke Combs — one of the hottest names in country music today — to pay tribute to military veterans on country music’s biggest stage. Combs appeared alongside the all-new 2021 Ford F-150 in a commercial saluting vets during the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards, an event which wound up being a huge night for the musician.

Combs’ tribute to veterans aired just before his performance during the show, which aired Sept. 16 on CBS. In the short spot, Combs shows up to a Guitars 4 Vets meeting in the new 2021 Ford F-150 to hand out Ford “Proud to Honor” guitars and teach some vets a thing or two about plucking the strings.

Following the commercial, Combs performed his hit song “Better Together” at The Bluebird Café, a Nashville hotspot for music lovers. He would go on to win two major ACM awards: Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for What You See Is What You Get.

Ford and Guitars 4 Vets are donating $25,000 worth of custom guitars to veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, helping them experience the power of creating music.

“Ford has supported the military and veterans for nearly a century, and Luke Combs has paid tribute to the brave men and women of our armed services,” said Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president, U.S. marketing, sales and service. “Working with Combs and Guitars 4 Vets is a great way to continue helping veterans as part of our Proud to Honor initiative.”

New sweepstakes offers chance to win 2021 F-150, Luke Combs tickets

As if that’s not enough, Ford also kicked off a sweepstakes where one lucky fan will win their own 2021 F-150; a two-day, one-night trip to Las Vegas; and tickets to see Combs in concert on or around April 18, 2021 (though that date may change for obvious reasons).

The process is simple: Just visit the Proud to Honor Luke Combs sweepstakes page, fill out your information, and submit. Get your entry in by March 31, 2021, and keep your fingers crossed that you’re that lucky somebody.

