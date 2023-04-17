No Comments

Ford Mustang Is World’s Bestselling Sports Car of the Last 10 Years

Photo: Ford

It’s April 17, which means the Ford Mustang is officially celebrating 59 years of kicking ass and taking names. Ford’s got plenty to celebrate these days with the seventh-gen ‘stang on the horizon and the all-electric Mustang Mach-E helping make the Blue Oval America’s No. 2 EV brand. But then, it’s had a ton to celebrate the past decade given that it’s the planet’s bestselling sports car of the past 10 years combined.

It’s Coming: The 2024 Ford Mustang arrives nationwide this summer

Ford on Monday shared that its analysis of S&P Global Mobility registration data puts its Mustang leaps and bounds ahead of other sports cars in combined sales over the last 10 years. A big part of that, of course, has been its popularity in the United States, which accounts for about 78% of all global sales. Since going international with the sixth-gen Mustang, Ford has also seen big leaps in sales in markets like Germany, Britain, Switzerland, and the Middle East.

“We’re proud of the entire Mustang family, what it represents to Ford, and especially our passionate Mustang owners and fans,” said Dave Bozeman, the Vice President of Enthusiast Vehicles for Ford Blue and Ford Customer Service Division.

“It’s our commitment to serving Mustang’s global community, from Atlanta to Adelaide and beyond, that has earned Mustang the honor of world’s best-selling sports car for 10 years combined.”

2024 Ford Mustang launches this summer

Done? Not by a long shot. The 2024 Ford Mustang continues the long-held tradition of upping the ante, adding a new Dark Horse model that gets 500 horsepower as well as a more advanced cockpit interface. The Mustang Mach-E will play a major part as Ford looks to grow EV sales, and it’s rumored that the fastback/convertible will get the all-electric treatment at some point down the line.

2023 will likely add another year to that streak with the Mustang off to a hot start. Through the first quarter, Mustang sales in the United States are up 5.2% at 14,711 sold while Mustang Mach-E sales total 5,407.