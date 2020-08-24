No Comments

Ford Launches New FordPass Rewards Visa Card

Nice of Henry Ford to open a FordPass Rewards Visa Card

Photo: Ford

If you’re a Ford customer looking to maximize your bucks and get the most out of every dollar you spend, good news! Ford Motor Company is teaming up with Visa and First National Bank of Omaha to launch the FordPass Rewards Visa Card, which offers a range of benefits perfect for its customers.

“Building trust and delivering the best ownership experience possible for our customers is our top priority at Ford,” said David Loflin, manager, Customer Experience. “Not only does this card match the features of other major players in the credit card space, it offers customers a means to reduce the cost of ownership by redeeming Points to purchase, lease, or service their vehicle.”

The FordPass Rewards Visa Card is available with no annual fee as well as other perks that make it a clutch choice. If you spend more than $499 at your Ford dealer of choice, you qualify for 0 percent introductory APR for six billing cycles from the purchase date, allowing you to take your time paying off your balance without being penalized.

FordPass Rewards Visa Card lets you rack up points

But one of the most attractive advantages for Ford customers is the ability to build up your FordPass Rewards points balance. You’ll earn 10 percent back in points on Ford service; 5 percent back on other purchases made at Ford dealerships; 3 percent back on car insurance, parking, gas, dining, and tolls; and 1 percent back on all other purchases.

With FordPass Rewards, you can turn these points into rewards you’ll use like service and maintenance, parts and accessories, and even payment toward a new Ford vehicle. Ford also promises member-exclusive benefits for cardholders like trial subscriptions to partner services like Postmates or a complimentary The Works oil change and tire rotation. Your first purchase with the FordPass Rewards Visa Card gets you 11,000 bonus points, which is enough to cover The Works package.

Not enough? If you spend $3,000 within the first three billing cycles, you’ll get a $100 statement credit. If you spend $6,000 in 12 consecutive billing cycles after opening the account, you’ll get a $200 annual statement credit. This makes the FordPass Rewards Visa Card the only auto co-brand card with an annual statement credit option for customers.

The FordPass Rewards Visa Card is initially available in two unique designs: Model-A Black and Blue Oval Blue. Future cards will allow customers to craft a card that lines up with their Ford vehicle of choice. The 2021 Bronco and F-150 will be the first options for customization.

If you’re a Ford customer and looking for a new credit card, you’ll want to check out what the FordPass Rewards Visa Card brings to the table.