Don’t Miss “Friday Night Flights” Craft Beer Sampling at the Chicago Auto Show

BMW showcased the i8 at the Chicago Auto Show in 2017

Photo: The News Wheel

This year marks the 112th edition of the historic Chicago Auto Show. Every year, auto enthusiasts make their way to McCormick Place to see what new vehicles will be introduced. The 2020 show has been exciting for sports car fans, in particular, with many revved up engines and streamlined designs on the show floor. But to appeal to even more people in the area, the CAS marketing team is hosting a Friday Night Flights Beer Sampling event on Feb. 14 from 6-9 p.m.

For $30, you can purchase a tasting pass in advance, which gets you access to the Chicago Auto Show and lets you sample 10 3-ounce pours of local Chicago ales, ciders, stouts, and more. Some of the breweries participating include Goose Island Beer Co., Motor Row Brewing, Rock Bottom Brewing, and Great Central Brewing Company. If you wait to purchase a ticket at the door, it’ll cost you $40 and you’ll have to wait in line to receive your pass.

“By adding events like Chicago Friday Night Flights to the Chicago Auto Show, we hope to reach a broader audience,” said Chicago Auto Show Chairman Tony Guido. “What a great way to spend a cold evening in February with friends or a partner, sampling local beers all the while taking in the latest vehicles and technology!”

Additional events still to come include Hispanic Heritage Day (Feb. 14), the Miles Per Hour indoor run (Feb. 16), and Family Day (Feb. 17). Other fun activities on the show floor include a Chicago Blackhawks fan area, multiple indoor test tracks, and outdoor test drive opportunities. But if you just want to look at the cars, you can visit the show every day until Monday, Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (except on Feb. 17, when the show closes at 8 p.m.).

