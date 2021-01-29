No Comments

General Motors Reveals Plan To Be Carbon Neutral by 2040

Mary Barra announcing plans for an electric future

Photo: General Motors

General Motors announced yesterday that it intends to be carbon neutral by 2040. The automaker has created science-based objectives in order to reach neutrality in both its operations and global products.

Check Out Chevrolet’s Electric Vehicle: The 2020 Bolt EV

Electric vehicle offerings

General Motors intends to transform its mostly gas-powered lineup into a primarily battery-powered lineup so it can become carbon neutral by 2040. The automaker will have 30 electric vehicles available globally and will have electric vehicles comprise 40 percent of its U.S. lineup before the end of 2025. These EVs will consist of sedans, SUVs, crossovers, and trucks in varying price ranges.

GM and EVgo also intend to add over 2,700 new fast chargers to the public fast-charging network by mid-decade. Powered by 100 percent renewable energy, these chargers should help increase EV adoption.

The 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Photo: Chevrolet

Increased investments

In these next five years, GM will invest $27 billion in EVs and autonomous vehicles. Much of this money will go towards updating Spring Hill Manufacturing in Tennessee and Factory ZERO in Michigan so they can construct EVs. GM will also build the new Ultium Cells LLC in Ohio and further develop its Ultium battery technology.

At the aforementioned facilities and other U.S. sites, GM aims to use 100 percent renewable energy by 2030. The automaker will also invest in carbon offsets and credits for any of its remaining carbon emissions.

A teaser for the new 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

Photo: Chevrolet

Additional efforts to go green

GM and the Environmental Defense Fund also worked together to create a plan for an all-electric future. An important objective in this plan is for the automaker to offer new light-duty vehicles with zero tailpipe emissions by 2035.

“EDF and GM have had some important differences in the past, but this is a new day in America — one where serious collaboration to achieve transportation electrification, science-based climate progress and equitably shared economic opportunity can move our nation forward,” said Environmental Defense Fund President Fred Krupp.

Charging Features for the Chevy Bolt EV: An overview of Energy Assist

With these plans in place, GM should be able to achieve its carbon neutrality goal and become a more eco-friendly company.