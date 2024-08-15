No Comments

GM Brands Celebrate Q2 Sales Gains

The popular Chevy Silverado helped GM sales grow in the second quarter

Photo: Chevrolet

General Motors enjoyed strong U.S. sales in the second quarter, reporting 696,086 deliveries for a 0.6% year-over-year increase. That number also marks the automaker’s best period of total sales since the final quarter of 2020.

In its quarterly report, GM topped the industry in total full-size pickup truck sales and made a company-record 21,930 EV deliveries. Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, and Cadillac each achieved retail sales increases for the quarter.

GM also reported results for the first half of the year. Overall sales were down 0.4% with 1,290,319 total deliveries, but retail sales were up 5% in the best showing since 2021. Not surprisingly, the automaker’s full-size trucks, full-size SUVs, and affordable small SUVs showed the most sales strength.

Here’s a closer look at the quarterly sales highlights for GM’s four major brands:

The Chevy Trax notched big sales gains in the second quarter

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet quarterly sales

Chevrolet’s total quarterly sales were down 0.4% with 452,111 deliveries, but the brand did mark its eighth straight quarter of retail sales growth. Silverado truck sales led the way, rising 6.9% with 151,112 deliveries. The Trax small SUV kept up its explosive sales growth, moving 52,875 units for a 152.7% gain. The Colorado midsize pickup made solid gains as well, rising 35.1% with 26,901 units sold.

GMC quarterly sales

GMC sales were up 2.3% for the quarter, totaling 159,585 deliveries. The Sierra truck lineup came in first with 80,188 sales and a 5.8% increase. The Terrain SUV also performed impressively — 27,259 total deliveries and a 38.4% gain. Continuing a strong trend in midsize truck sales, the Canyon was up 69.2% with 11,351 deliveries. Hummer EV sales skyrocketed even more, with 2,929 deliveries and an increase of more than 6,000%.

The Envista was one of Buick’s strongest second-quarter sellers

Photo: Buick

Buick quarterly sales

Buick sales were up 6.3% with 45,445 total deliveries — the brand’s best quarterly performance since 2021. All of that progress can be attributed directly to the relatively new Envista small SUV, which tallied 14,224 deliveries for the quarter. All other Buick SUV models lost ground compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Cadillac quarterly sales

Cadillac’s total sales were down 1.1% for the second quarter with 38,455 deliveries — but the luxury brand’s retail sales were up 5%. Huge growth for the Lyriq EV helped sales immensely, as the model moved 7,294 units for a gain of more than 440%.

