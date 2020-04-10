No Comments

GM Doubles Face Mask Production to Fight Coronavirus

GM is working around the clock to provide face masks to those who need them most

Photo: General Motors

To say that the current coronavirus pandemic has disrupted our daily lives would be an understatement. As the world continues to fight against the virus and save lives, companies like General Motors have stepped up to the plate to help win the battle. In response to face mask shortages across the country, GM will be doubling face mask production effective immediately.

Face mask production is saving lives

“Based on the overwhelming number of requests for face masks for frontline workers, GM is increasing its production capacity for face masks at its Warren, Michigan facility,” General motors stated in a press release on Thursday. The plan to begin doubling face mask production began last month, when GM began supplying free masks to front-line healthcare and essential service workers. In addition to its Warren, Michigan, facility, GM is producing masks out of Chinese facilities, as well. GM has also shared its mask manufacturing plans with its supplier partners, including the Original Equipment Suppliers Association and the Michigan Manufacturers Association.

“Our ultimate goal is to get more masks to the people who desperately need them,” GM’s vice president of global manufacturing, Shilpan Amin, said in a recent statement on the matter. “And we recognize it would be counterproductive for GM – or any other manufacturer – to compete for supplies with existing medical mask companies. By making GM’s production processes available to the OESA and the MMA, we hope to facilitate other companies’ efforts to bring more materials, more equipment and ultimately, more face masks to the community.”

GM’s Warren facility alone is currently producing 1.5 million masks per month.

GM’s suppliers are working around the clock to ensure that each production facility has enough material to continue producing face masks at a quick rate. Along with their production of Ventec ventilators, GM’s efforts will go a long way in saving lives during this crisis.