GM Reveals Ultium Charge 360 for Electric Vehicles

Photo: General Motors

General Motors is set to debut 30 electric vehicles before the end of 2025. To make it easier for you to charge these EVs at home and in public, GM is now launching Ultium Charge 360, which integrates GM mobile apps, charging networks, and more products and services.

What does Ultium Charge 360 include?

The Energy Assist feature of the myChevrolet app

Photo: Dan MacMedan for Chevrolet

GM intends to continually update its vehicle mobile apps as part of the Ultium Charge 360 approach. These apps will soon provide real-time information for almost 60,000 chargers in both the U.S. and Canada. In addition, you will be able to locate stations near your route and pay for them right from your phone.

GM will also keep working with government agencies, electric utilities, and charge point operators so that you have a variety of options for charging your EV. Plus, to help boost its EV sales, the automaker will offer different services and accessories to drivers as well. For instance, if you buy or lease a 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV or Bolt EUV, GM will pay to install a standard Level 2 charger at your home.

Additional updates

Photo: General Motors

The automaker also announced that it has been continuing to improve its EV infrastructure. Currently, GM has signed agreements with EVgo, Blink Charging, EV Connect, ChargePoint, Greenlots, FLO, and SemaConnect.

Months after pledging to add over 2,700 fast chargers by the end of 2025, GM and EVgo now have opened a few stations in California, Florida, and Washington. They should have roughly 500 chargers installed by the end of this year, as long as they don’t experience delays due to the pandemic.

The introduction of Ultium Charge 360 is just the latest step GM is taking to encourage drivers to make the switch to EVs. The automaker has also enhanced its Energy Assist, a myChevrolet app feature that finds nearby stations, and revealed the Ultium Platform, which will power upcoming EVs.