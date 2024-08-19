No Comments

GMC Plans 2-Stage Rollout for New Terrain

The 2025 GMC Terrain Elevation

Photo: GMC

The next-generation GMC Terrain lineup is coming soon — but not all at once. The introductory 2025 Terrain Elevation trim will go on sale late this year with a refreshed look and a host of new features. AT4 and Denali trims are expected to follow next year as 2026 models. Here’s a closer look at what you can expect when the redesigned Terrain arrives at dealerships.

An interior view of the 2025 Terrain Elevation

Photo: GMC

Highlights for the 2025 GMC Terrain Elevation

The 2025 Terrain Elevation comes standard with a 175-horsepower turbo engine, AWD, and an eight-speed automatic transmission. On the exterior, it shows off a tougher, more truck-like stance. It also boasts a redesigned grille and headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, a black or gray contrast roof option, and an available AutoSense presence-based power liftgate. Meanwhile, the interior has a more spacious feel to go with standard amenities like heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and chrome accents.

The cabin’s centerpiece is a new 15-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen. It’s paired with a standard 11-inch digital driver display and comes with connected features like Google built-in and a 5G Wi-Fi hotspot. More than a dozen advanced safety technologies come standard, too, including Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking, Blind Zone Steering Assist, and Reverse Automatic Braking. The available HD Surround View system and Rear Camera Mirror offer up to eight camera views around the vehicle.

From left: the 2026 GMC Terrain Denali, 2026 Terrain AT4, and 2025 Terrain Elevation

Photo: GMC

2026 Terrain AT4 and Terrain Denali updates

Designed for rough conditions and off-road travel, the 2026 Terrain AT4 will come with extra ground clearance, all-terrain tires, and a metal underbody shield. It will also gain a capability boost from features like Hill Descent Control and an AT4-only selectable Terrain Mode. The luxurious 2026 Terrain Denali will showcase features like animated headlights and taillights, 19-inch wheels, heated seats in both rows, and Smart Frequency Dampers for a smoother ride.

Check back soon at The News Wheel for all the latest on the Terrain and other GMC models.