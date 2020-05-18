No Comments

GMC Reveals Three Upscale Packages for 2021 Yukon Denali

If you want your 2021 Yukon Denali with more features and tech, go with one of the three upgrade packages the brand is offering

Photo: GMC

GMC has announced three upgrade packages for the 2021 Yukon Denali if you want to elaborate on the model’s already-luxurious technologies and amenities. Find out what features each package includes as well as how much you can expect to shell out for them.

Features

Denali Deluxe Package

If you want more convenience and security tech, as well as more infotainment options for backseat passengers, go with the Deluxe package. The Advanced Technology Package delivers the following features to make your life easier: Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Camera Mirror, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Rear Camera Mirror Washer. Security features — like glass break sensors, door/liftgate lock shields, and interior movement sensors — will help protect your investment from thieves.

With a Rear Seat Media System, backseat riders can watch their favorite shows via dual 12.6-inch color touch screens mounted to the back of the front seats. This system comes with Wi-Fi wireless projection capability as well as two wireless digital headphones — but you can also use the system with Bluetooth headphones if you prefer. Flashy 22-inch bright machined aluminum wheels and wheel locks round out the package.

Denali Premium Package

The Premium package builds on the Deluxe package’s features but excludes the Rear Seat Media System. It offers the same Advanced Technology Package and security system perks, to make each journey more relaxed and safe. The Premium package adds on power-retractable assist steps with perimeter lighting for more secure footing when entering and exiting the SUV in dark conditions. It also provides a panoramic power sunroof to elevate the cabin with glimpses of nature and let in a fresh breeze when the weather allows.

Denali Ultimate Package

The Ultimate package elaborates on the Premium package with some extra features. For starters, it comes with the Max Trailering Package, which is comprised of the ProGrade Trailering System and an extra capacity cooling system. It also includes the Rear Seat Media System available on the Deluxe package.

GMC’s three new packages for the 2021 Yukon Denali means even more tech and convenience perks to enjoy on your journeys

Photo: GMC

Pricing

Save on customizing your 2021 Yukon Denali when you go with the Deluxe package instead of the other two pricier packages

Per GM Authority, the price for each package varies depending on what wheels you choose for your 2021 Yukon Denali. The Deluxe package will be the most affordable, with a price range of $3,775 to $5,750.

The other two packages are a bit pricier. The Premium package costs in the range of $5,025 to $7,000, while the Ultimate package costs in the range of $10,460 to $11,255, depending on if you select 2WD or 4WD. Though, you can shave $1K off the package price if you go with different wheels.

