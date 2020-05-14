GMC Yukon Gets an Illuminated Badge for 2021
It’s no secret that there are some big changes coming to the 2021 GMC Yukon. However, we don’t know all of the details about this new model just yet, but something interesting has come to light — namely, its brand-new illuminated front grille badge.
A GMC first
GMC won’t let its styling options be left in the dust by its competitors. With other automakers flaunting their illuminated badges, GMC followed suit by introducing the option for the 2021 Yukon. Currently, it’s not known whether the lettering will be in red or black, since the automaker’s logo is frequently rendered in both colors. Furthermore, this will only add backlighting to the front grille badge, not the rear.
You can enhance any 2021 Yukon or Yukon XL model with a glowing badge for the low, low price of $475. Ain’t that a steal?
What we know about the 2021 GMC Yukon
Unveiled in January, the 2021 GMC Yukon boasts a ton of notable updates. The upcoming model year has brought a new off-road-ready trim level, called the AT4. It can conquer the trails with its 20-inch Goodyear all-terrain tires, Hill Descent Control, Active Response 4WD System, and a 2-inch factory-installed lift.
The Denali model boasts significant enhancements and offers four gorgeous interior color themes, along with premium wood trim and signature touches like fractal stitching.
The refreshed Yukon will offer a lineup of three impressive engines. It comes standard with a 5.3-liter EcoTec V8 engine that delivers 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. The Denali model boasts the powerful 6.2-liter dynamo that pumps out a best-in-class 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. And if you’re in the market for fuel economy, check out the segment-exclusive Duramax turbo-diesel inline-six engine. All of them are paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission for a smooth ride.
For the latest info on the 2021 GMC Yukon, keep an eye on The News Wheel.
