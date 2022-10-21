No Comments

Denali Ultimate Joins Revamped 2024 GMC Sierra HD Lineup

Photo: GMC

The GMC Sierra HD arrives for 2024 with a redesigned look, extra capability, a deluxe new Denali Ultimate trim, and much more. Read on for more details about what’s new and different for this high-end heavy-duty truck.

Reasons to Buy a Denali Truck: Get the details on GMC’s most luxurious nameplate

Photo: GMC

New Denali Ultimate trim

The wildly luxurious Denali Ultimate trim makes its Sierra HD debut for 2024, boasting the lineup’s most advanced and stylish features. The exterior gets a Vader chrome grille, 20-inch ultra-bright machined aluminum wheels, power assist steps, and a Kicker tailgate speaker system.

Inside, the Denali Ultimate stuns with full-grain leather trim throughout, 16-way massaging front seats, a power sunroof, and tech features like a rear camera mirror and 15-inch head-up display.

Photo: GMC

More power and towing capacity

The Sierra HD gets a hefty power boost for 2024, especially with its available 6.6-liter turbodiesel. This upgraded engine now puts out 470 horsepower and 975 lb-ft of torque, allowing 2500HD models to tow a higher max of 22,500 pounds with the help of the Max Tow Package.

Meanwhile, the standard 6.6-liter gas engine comes newly paired with an Allison 10-speed automatic transmission, helping drivers make the most of its 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft of torque.

Photo: GMC

New towing features

The Sierra HD already provides advanced towing technologies like 14 available camera views and the ProGrade Trailering System. For 2024, features like an enhanced Transparent Trailer View, trailering-optimized adaptive cruise control, and Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert are newly available as well.

Photo: GMC

Standard safety features

The Pro Safety suite is increasingly offered as a standard feature on GMC vehicles. It’s coming to the Sierra HD in 2024 and includes these advanced driver-assistance technologies: Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, and IntelliBeam auto high beams.

Photo: GMC

Interior and exterior redesign

Each Sierra HD trim level gets a refreshed front-end look for 2024, including new grilles, fascias, bumpers, and more. Other updates include animated lighting, new wheel designs, and six new metallic paint shades.

The truck’s interior receives new premium materials and trim level designs, including unique colors and stitching. Certain trims get a new customizable 13.4-inch touch screen that offers Google Built-In tech and integrates with a 12.3-inch digital driver display.

See GMC’s news release on the 2024 Sierra HD for more details, and look for this redesigned heavy-duty pickup to arrive at dealerships early in 2023.