Since July 1, Every Person in Your Car Could Cost You $25

Starting July 1, a big change has kicked in with Virginia’s traffic rules. Now every adult in a car must buckle up no matter where they’re sitting. The idea behind this rule is to keep everyone safer on the road and lower the number of deaths. Plus, drivers are on the hook for making sure all passengers are strapped in.

Seatbelt rules get an update

Under the new law, everyone in the vehicle—yes, even those hanging out in the back—has to wear a seatbelt. This brings Virginia in line with 34 other states and Washington, DC (which already have the same rule). Before now, only folks in the front seat were required to buckle up—a rule that’s been around since 1988 thanks to federal pressure. If a driver gets pulled over for something like speeding or running a red light, they’ll face a $25 fine for each backseat passenger who isn’t buckled (on top of any other tickets). This way, even if the main focus is on other traffic issues, seatbelt use isn’t ignored.

Delegate Karen Keys-Gamarra, representing Fairfax County and a member of the Democratic Party, sponsored the bill during the last General Assembly session (a move that shows more people are coming around to the idea of everyone buckling up).

Road safety by the numbers

Data from 2024 shows that 35% of those killed in crashes in Virginia weren’t wearing seatbelts (yikes). These numbers highlight just how big of a gap there is when it comes to staying safe on the road. Despite the new rule, 15 states still only require seatbelts for front-seat passengers, and New Hampshire is the only state where adults aren’t required to buckle up at all. This patchwork of rules across the nation shows that states continue to take very different approaches to road safety.

New speed limit measures

On top of the seatbelt updates, Virginia is also eyeing changes for speeding. Starting in July 2026, some drivers caught speeding might need to have an electronic “governor” installed in their vehicles. This GPS-based gadget limits a car’s speed by cutting off the gas pedal once a set limit is reached. Judges could order this device as an alternative to suspending a driver’s license—especially for those caught going over 100 mph, who will have to install it without exception.

This new technology is scheduled to kick in after a one-year delay, a time set aside for public awareness campaigns and to get enforcement systems in place. Since speeding remains one of the top reasons for deadly crashes in Virginia, these measures are aimed at curbing reckless driving habits. A 2023 survey by the AAA Foundation found that nearly half of drivers admitted to speeding 15 mph or more over the posted limit (a sign that speeding is a widespread problem).

Virginia’s updated seatbelt law and the upcoming speed measures show a strong commitment to making roads safer. By requiring everyone in the car to buckle up and rolling out smart tech like speed governors, Virginia hopes to not only match national practices but also lead by example when it comes to traffic safety policies. As these changes settle in, they’re a reminder that all of us have a role in keeping roads safe.