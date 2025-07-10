These new plates are a hit in Kansas — until you see the price tag

Mark Whitaker
Kansas introduces new blackout license plates for drivers
Kansas drivers can now add a sleek, modern vibe to their rides with the launch of blackout license plates. Available starting July 1, 2025, this fresh option has been on everyone’s radar ever since the Legislature signed off earlier this year. It puts Kansas in line with neighboring states where these plates are already all the rage, giving locals a cool way to personalize their vehicles.

Tesla is no longer a car company: China just paid it $557 million to build the country’s largest battery

Legislature gives the nod

During the 2025 legislative session, the Kansas State Legislature approved this new plate option after noticing growing excitement among residents (many folks had seen the trend catching on in nearby areas). Deann Williams, Director of the Division of Vehicles, explained, “The blackout plate design has proven to be very popular in surrounding states, and we’ve had many Kansans ask for it to come to Kansas. We’ve heard them loud and clear.”

Blackout plates aren’t just popular regionally—they’re a hit all over the United States. According to Susan Duffy, Shawnee County Treasurer, “Now, all of a sudden that black plate is gonna be a hot item and has been across the United States where they have been selling it.” For vehicle owners here, it means joining a national trend while giving their cars a fresh new look.

How to get your blackout plate

If you’re ready to get your hands on one of these cool plates, here’s what you need to do: Contact the Shawnee County Treasurer’s Office for all the details on purchasing. You’ll find them at 200 Southeast Seventh Street (with an annex at 5938 Southwest 17th Street). To avoid waiting around (which can run as long as two hours on busy days), it’s a smart idea to book an appointment online through the Kansas Department of Revenue’s website.

Duffy puts it this way: “Go online and schedule an appointment because on some days our wait is two hours. So go in, get an appointment. It’s so simple; we reserve that time for you. You get in, and get out.” (Getting a scheduled slot makes the process way smoother.)

Costs and extra options

Here’s the rundown on the pricing: There’s a one-time fee of $40 for the plate itself and an annual royalty fee of $50. If you’re looking to add a personal touch, optional personalization is available for an extra $45.50. Just keep in mind that if you decide to purchase outside your renewal period, additional fees might come into play.

These plates are offered for both standard passenger vehicles and motorcycles, so no matter what you drive, you can join the trend. Once you’ve placed your order, your new plates should arrive by mail in about three weeks, and you’ll receive a temporary plate to use until then.

Timing and contact details

Since 2025 is a big renewal year for many vehicle registrations in Kansas, Duffy suggests timing your new plate purchase with your renewal month to dodge extra expenses: “The best time to get a new plate is when it’s your month.” That said, some folks are happy to pay a bit extra if they can’t wait to show off their blackout plates.

For any additional questions or help with motor vehicle renewals, just give them a ring at 785-251-6493 or stop by during office hours (from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday).

Blackout license plates let Kansas drivers not only freshen up their ride’s look but also showcase their personal style in a nationwide trend. As more of these plates start turning heads on local roads, they’re a cool symbol of state pride and personal flair (a win for car enthusiasts and everyday drivers alike).

