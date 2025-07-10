This Tesla Drove Itself to Its Owner — The Video Is Both Fascinating and Alarming

Tesla made headlines again by taking a big step forward in self-driving tech. The company just showcased a fully autonomous Model Y that drove all by itself to its new owner—something we’ve never seen before. This ride not only shows off Tesla’s skills with automotive tech but also gives us a sneak peek into a future where cars handle the driving on their own (no human needed).

A big win in self-driving

The journey of this self-driving Model Y was pretty amazing. Tesla shared a video of the car cruising from the factory to the customer’s place, tackling both city streets and highways. On a Texas highway, the vehicle hit speeds up to 115.87 kilometers per hour, proving it can handle real-world roads safely and efficiently. Elon Musk, Elon Musk remains CEO, announced the event and made it clear that there was no human or remote operator at the wheel at any moment.

The delivery even wrapped up ahead of schedule—Musk broke the news on Friday, and by Saturday, Tesla had released a full 30-minute video of the driverless ride. This move pushes Tesla’s Full Self-Driving technology forward, even though it has been behind schedule since it was first promised to be fully autonomous by the end of 2017.

Tech breakthroughs and industry comparisons

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving system has been in the works for years, and this latest achievement really shows what it can do. The Model Y handled all sorts of driving situations on its own, setting it apart in the race for self-driving tech. For example, Waymo—a well-known player in the autonomous vehicle scene—got regulatory approval to start testing their driverless features on freeways in 2024. (However, Waymo’s robotaxis aren’t yet allowed to pick up riders on highways.)

This side-by-side really shows how Tesla is pushing the limits, while other companies are still in the testing phase. Tesla has already proven that a fully operational, self-driving system can work in everyday situations.

Key figures and public reception

Elon Musk was front and center announcing this win, sharing his excitement on social media. He even described the car’s brisk pace as “Zippy!” (This was after Tesla engineer Ashok Elluswamy detailed how fast it went during the drive.) Even with all this buzz, a few questions remain. Tesla representatives didn’t immediately answer Business Insider’s questions about the exact route or any specific speed limits encountered. Still, releasing a complete, 30-minute video of the drive gives everyone a clear look at how Tesla’s driverless tech performs across different settings.

Looking ahead: future prospects

This achievement isn’t just a cool tech moment—it hints at a future where fully self-driving cars might become a common sight. By delivering a car on its own across town and onto highways, Tesla has raised the bar for what we can expect from self-driving vehicles.

Looking forward, it’s pretty clear that these advances could change how we plan our roads and cities (making travel simpler and potentially easing traffic jams), while also opening up more travel options for those who can’t drive. With developments like this, it’s hard not to wonder when you’ll see a whole lot more fully autonomous vehicles on our roads—and what fresh ideas Tesla will roll out next as they continue to change how we travel.