Tesla May Be Preparing a “Super Minivan” EV, Or Rather a Next-Generation Family SUV

The announcement, if it can be called that, comes from a simple exchange on social media. Elon Musk did not confirm any specific model but implied that Tesla is working on a vehicle designed to surpass the conventional minivan format. This vague response was enough to revive discussions about a spacious, family-oriented Tesla.

This potential vehicle would arrive at a time when Tesla’s range lacks a clearly modern family flagship. The Model X, once positioned as the brand’s primary large SUV, is now perceived as aging and less aligned with current expectations in terms of interior space and flexibility.

A Family Vehicle Designed to Move Beyond the Minivan Image

The idea of a minivan has gradually lost appeal, particularly in Europe where SUVs have taken over the segment. In the United States, minivans still exist but are often associated with purely practical use rather than design or desirability.

According to Auto Journal, this is precisely what Tesla appears to be challenging. Instead of producing a traditional minivan, the company could be developing a more attractive alternative that blends practicality with a stronger visual identity. Elon Musk’s comment about a vehicle “much better” than a minivan suggests a deliberate shift away from that category.

The rumored model would combine interior space, modular seating, and a design closer to Tesla’s existing vehicles, aiming to appeal to families without adopting the utilitarian image of classic minivans.

Something way cooler than a minivan is coming — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2026

A Large Electric SUV Inspired by Tesla’s Design Language

Rumors indicate to a large electric SUV, sometimes nicknamed “Cyber SUV.” This model could borrow certain styling elements from the Cybertruck while softening its more radical edges to suit a broader audience.

The vehicle is expected to offer multiple rows of seats and a high level of versatility for everyday use. Its positioning would sit below the Cybertruck in terms of size, with an estimated length between 5 and 5.3 meters. This would make it a substantial vehicle, designed primarily for family transport.

Tesla would aim to balance space and usability, creating a model that remains practical without becoming overly imposing in daily driving scenarios.

An Unconfirmed Project with Strategic Importance for Tesla

At this stage, Tesla has not released any technical specifications or production timeline. The project remains hypothetical, based largely on Elon Musk’s statement and recurring industry rumors.

Still, the concept fits within Tesla’s broader strategy of maintaining interest through ambiguity while gauging public reaction before formal announcements. This approach has been used before by the company to test potential demand.

The vehicle could also fill a gap left by the Model X, addressing evolving expectations around interior modularity and digital integration. Tesla is currently managing multiple developments, including the Cybercab and Roadster, which leaves uncertainty about when, or if, this family-focused model will materialize.

One open question remains its suitability for Europe. With a length exceeding 5 meters, such a vehicle could face challenges in markets where road infrastructure and consumer preferences tend to favor more compact formats.