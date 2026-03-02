Tesla Reinvents Its Best-Selling Model Y With a New 7-Seat Configuration in Europe

Seven-seat configurations remain uncommon in the 100% electric market. Only a limited number of models currently offer this capacity, including the Kia EV9, Hyundai IONIQ 9, Peugeot e-5008, Volkswagen ID.Buzz, Volvo EX90 and Mercedes-Benz GLB, excluding utility-based passenger vans such as the Peugeot e-Rifter or Mercedes-Benz EQV.

Tesla recently introduced a more affordable “Standard” version of the Model Y. With the arrival of this new seating option, the manufacturer is aiming to reach a broader customer base while positioning itself in a segment where competition is still relatively scarce.

A Third Row Accessible from the Second Row Seats

The new configuration adds two additional seats in the rear cargo area, allowing the Model Y to accommodate seven occupants. Access to the third row is managed through buttons located on the outer seats of the second row. These seats slide forward and fold their backrests to create an entry passage to the rear.

According to Auto Journal, Tesla states that despite the SUV’s sloping roofline, passengers seated in the third row will benefit from sufficient headroom. Two USB charging ports are also installed at the back to serve passengers in this additional row.

This addition places the Model Y among the few electric SUVs offering such modularity without being derived from a commercial vehicle platform.

Tesla 7-seater Model Y available for Europe – © Tesla

Comfort and Equipment Unchanged for Front Occupants

Tesla indicates that the seven-seat configuration does not alter the comfort level compared with the five-seat version. Heated and ventilated front seats remain available, as do rear screens.

The brand maintains that the experience for passengers in the first two rows remains unchanged. The addition of the third row is designed to increase capacity without modifying the existing equipment offering.

Cargo Volume and Long Range Awd Exclusivity

Cargo capacity remains one of the Model Y’s key attributes. With all seats folded down, total load volume can reach 2,094 liters. Even in seven-seat configuration, the electric architecture preserves storage space at both the rear and the front.

With the third row in place, the trunk provides up to 381 liters for everyday needs, excluding the 117-liter front trunk. In five-seat configuration, cargo volume increases to 894 liters up to the roof.

The seven-seat Model Y is available exclusively in the Long Range All-Wheel Drive version, offering a driving range of up to 620 kilometers under the WLTP cycle. It is currently available from 55,430 €, roughly $ 60,400 USD, with production handled at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Berlin. Deliveries are expected to begin in the second quarter of this year.

By introducing this option, Tesla expands the practical scope of its best-selling SUV in a segment where seven-seat electric vehicles remain limited.