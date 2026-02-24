Tesla Refused $60 Million Settlement, Now Must Pay $243 Million in Fatal Autopilot Crash Case

A federal judge has upheld a $243 million verdict against Tesla over a 2019 fatal crash in Florida involving its Autopilot system. The ruling confirms a jury’s decision that found the company partially responsible and reignites scrutiny over the marketing of its driver assistance technology.

The case stems from a deadly collision in Key Largo, Florida, where a Tesla Model S operating with Autopilot engaged ran a stop sign and a red light before crashing into a parked vehicle. The decision marks a significant legal setback for the automaker, which had sought to overturn the jury’s verdict.

Since the initial trial, the case has drawn national attention in the United States, raising broader questions about driver responsibility and the way advanced driver assistance systems are presented to consumers. The federal judge rejected Tesla’s request to annul the verdict or grant a new trial, confirming the full amount awarded by the jury.

A 2019 Crash That Turned Fatal

The accident occurred in 2019 in Key Largo in Florida. George McGee was driving his Tesla Model S equipped with Autopilot when he bent down to pick up a dropped phone. During that moment, the vehicle ran through a stop sign and a red traffic light before striking a stationary Chevrolet Tahoe at approximately 100 km/h.

Inside the Chevrolet Tahoe were 22-year-old Naibel Benavides Leon, who was killed in the crash, and her boyfriend, Dillon Angulo, then 26, who was seriously injured. The federal jury in Miami found Tesla 33 percent responsible for the accident. It awarded $43 million in compensatory damages and $200 million in punitive damages, bringing the total verdict to $243 million, as reported by Auto Journal.

© Shutterstock

Court Rejects Tesla’s Attempt to Overturn the Verdict

In August 2025, Tesla filed a 71-page motion asking the court to set aside the verdict or order a new trial that it hoped would be more favorable. The company argued that the decision should be reconsidered.

Judge Bloom, who presided over the case, was not persuaded. She concluded that Tesla had presented no new arguments that would justify overturning the jury’s decision. As a result, the $243 million penalty remains in place. The company is still considering an appeal, which could potentially reduce part of the punitive damages.

The ruling also comes after Tesla had declined a $60 million settlement offer earlier in the proceedings, before the trial began.

“Autopilot” Name Ruled Misleading

Beyond the financial penalty, the case has amplified criticism surrounding Tesla’s use of the term “Autopilot.” In December 2025, a California judge described the name as “manifestly and unequivocally false,” arguing that it suggested full autonomy that the system could not provide.

The judge found that the terminology could mislead drivers into believing the vehicle was capable of complete self-driving, potentially encouraging reduced attention behind the wheel. Since that decision, Tesla has stopped marketing Autopilot as a standalone product in the United States and Canada.

Following the initial trial, Tesla has faced several additional lawsuits involving crashes, some of them fatal, linked to the Autopilot system. The company has sought to settle certain cases out of court in an effort to limit financial exposure, though legal pressure remains significant.